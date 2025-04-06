Local group shares powerful before-and-after photos of invasive species removal: 'A collaborative approach'

"Our invasive Plant Crew has been hard at work."

In Pisgah, North Carolina, the local conservancy recently partnered with EcoForesters nonprofit to launch a cleanup effort on invasive plant species in the area, with special emphasis on kudzu and autumn olive.

The forestry crew shared the results on Facebook and Instagram, and the photos are encouraging folks to get involved right from their backyards.

While responses varied, the overall feedback proved positive and appreciative. Several users sought advice from Pisgah Conservancy on removing other nonnative species from their own property.

"I love hearing about taking care of our land," one commenter wrote. "Thank you."

While some people observed that the outcome doesn't look too different from your average garden cleanup, these responses received considerable backlash. In reality, the process of eradicating invasive kudzu, according to Conserving Carolina, involves locating and digging up the crown of the root system and consistently applying herbicides over a prolonged period.

On Instagram, the Pisgah Conservancy acknowledged that these removal efforts seem deceptively simple with the caption: "It may not look like much, but our invasive Plant Crew has been hard at work removing all sorts of non-native plant species."

Kudzu is an invasive species in over 30 U.S. states, described by the Washington Invasive Species Council as "so aggressive it covers and smothers all other plants in its path and eliminates native species," disrupting the original ecosystem and damaging natural and manmade structures. If left unchecked, its weight could devastate trees, buildings, and power lines.

Since kudzu and other invasive plants have the potential to diminish nearby soil and water quality, according to the Transylvania Times, it's important to keep your local area safe. In particular, Will Coffee of the Pisgah Conservancy expressed that nonnative plants affect all of us, so "a collaborative approach … can make a big difference."

After removing invasive species, your most eco-conscious options are either to rewild your garden by letting wild plants grow naturally over all or part of your land or to manually install native or low-maintenance species, like clover.

Since native plants occur organically, they tend to be low-maintenance and water-efficient. They also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Responses to the Pisgah posts applaud their efforts and hope to bring the same spirit to their own landscaping.

"What methods are used?" one user asked. "I'm trying to rid my property of invasives — mostly privet, pears, tree of heaven, and multiflora roses."

"Wrangle On!" wrote another.

