Scientists and the military join forces to restore hundreds of acres of tropical Hawaiian forest: 'It's a true win-win'

Tropical forests in the Hawaiian islands have long been under siege by non-indigenous biological invaders. However, teams of scientists, researchers, and even the military are now seeing the fruits of a yearslong collaborative conservation effort.

As detailed in a recent report from the U.S. Army, the success of their work across 1,300 acres of tropical environment training areas and facilities in the far-flung state has been visible and rewarding.

The project began in 2011 and involved scientists from the USDA Forest Service, Stanford University, and the University of Hawai'i working alongside the local National Guard. This became known as the Hawai'i Army National Guard Natural Resources Conservation Program and earned a Secretary of the Army Environmental Command Award in 2017.

Invasive species can easily disrupt the delicate balance of an ecosystem by outcompeting native plants and animals for resources. They can also have an economic impact, costing time and money on mitigation work.

Strawberry guava, introduced to the area in 1825, encroached on native 'ōhi'a trees, transpiring 53% more water into the air rather than feeding aquifers and cooling forests during dry spells, according to NAISMA. On the flip side, without vegetation management, non-native grasses and shrubs have grown freely in the tropical climate. This has led to increased fire risk year-round during droughts and spawned a series of deadly wildfires in recent years, most notably in 2023 on the island of Maui.

"The innovative techniques and the dedicated staff of the HIARNG Environmental office have saved the department money and preserved Hawaii's installations," said Karl Motoyama, the environmental program manager, per another Army report.

According to Craig Blaisdell, the HIARNG natural resources supervisor, "Our NRC program has implemented a multi-faceted approach that has focused on hybrid habitat creation over the past two years."

This includes a blend of "native endemic, indigenous, and Polynesian introduced species that will achieve carbon sequestration goals," he continued.

With the native 'ōhi'a trees succumbing to disease, the NRC has been replacing them with more sustainable species and growing seedlings in nurseries for outplanting. One year in, it has documented 90% survival rates, per the report.

Feral pigs have also been a growing problem on the islands, forcing the team to fence off 475 acres of forest restoration parcels to protect them.

The Hawaiian hawk was only recently delisted from being an endangered species in 2021, but the NRC's work also helps to protect its habitat.

Treating natural forests with respect can pay off in big ways. It helps to reduce global temperatures, absorb planet-warming gases, and provide life-giving oxygen in return. In a similarly laudable task, after finding their childhood land devastated by deforestation, a Brazilian couple launched a 20-year effort to plant trees and regrow the subtropical paradise they remembered. Luckily, the plan worked, and both trees and wildlife have begun to return.

Conservation efforts, even in the name of military training, have cascading effects that benefit everyone. Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan, HIARNG commander, agrees.

"By eradicating invasive plants and establishing resilient hybrid forests, we're protecting the native ecosystem and preserving our training area. It's a true win-win that adds value to our overall readiness," he said.

