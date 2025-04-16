Shopper in disbelief after discovering $4 vintage treasures at local thrift store: 'I would cry'



Thrift stores are money-saving, treasure-filled troves with used trendy clothing, vintage furniture pieces, everyday appliances, and valuable finds for those with the patience to dig. A person could purchase almost anything at thrift stores, where once-loved items are sent to start their lives anew.

When one thrifty shopper stumbled upon a set of adorable and valuable canisters, they shared photos on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a Reddit thread where thrifters post their favorite finds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said, "Was told to post these here. $4 a piece."

Pictured is a set of four 1989 Lenox Village canisters that, depending on the quality of the vintage pieces, retail for around $800 on eBay. Individually, these pieces sell for around $300. The porcelain canisters, made to store coffee, tea, sugar, and flour, are shaped like buildings adorned with pastel florals, windows, doors, and roofs with dormers.

To purchase such a well-admired set of kitchen storage containers at a low price is something a person could only do at a thrift store. While not every secondhand store purchase will be aesthetically-pleasing vintage storage canisters, an envy-inspiring $35 Le Creuset casserole dish, or a $2 Burberry jacket, they are sure to be worthwhile.

Replacing half of new purchases with thrift store buys can save a person almost $100 a year, while avid thrift shoppers can save up to $150 a month on clothes, decor, furniture, and appliances. Whether it is done casually or with serious passion, thrifting saves people money and keeps products out of landfills.

There are over 3,000 active landfills in the United States, and they each contribute to the overheating of the planet. They produce an absurd amount of dangerous methane gases and are a massive contributor to animal habitat loss. Thrifting can offset over-filling landfills, and while one individual swapping new products with thrifted products is not going to solve the climate crisis, it will save that person money and be one pebble dropped in the worldwide sustainability bucket.

The thrifting community positively impacts the environment while they stock their homes and closets with unique pieces purchased at low prices.

"Ugh I would cry," one jealous commenter said on the Lenox Village canister Reddit post. "Some of my white whales for sure!!"

Another said, "This is why I thrift. For things like this."

