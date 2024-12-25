Shopper stunned after peeking inside box found at local thrift store: 'How someone could just donate this is beyond me'

"How does it feel to be living my dream?"

There's nothing quite like the thrill of uncovering a hidden gem while thrifting — especially when that gem turns out to be a pristine, limited-edition treasure still in its original packaging.

In a recent Reddit post, one lucky thrifter shared their once-in-a-lifetime find at a local secondhand store — a genuine piece of limited-edition Le Creuset bakeware. Rare? Absolutely. Covetable? No doubt.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Could not be happier — brand new too," the thrifter captioned the photo of the enviable find.

The pink heart-shaped Le Creuset casserole dish with a lid was a limited-edition product no longer sold by the iconic cookware brand. In the poster's photo, a tag on the box shows the item priced at $34.85 at the thrift store. Similar Le Creuset casserole pans retail anywhere from $100 to $200 on the brand's website.









"How someone could just donate this is beyond me! Congrats," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter added: "How does it feel to be living my dream?"

Thrifting at secondhand stores, yard sales, or estate sales isn't only a great way to score incredible finds like a brand-name baking dish. Thrifting is also an eco-friendly and budget-conscious alternative to shopping for new items.

Shopping secondhand helps the environment by reducing waste and minimizing the demand for new products. This means fewer items end up in landfills, and less pollution is generated from the mining of raw materials, manufacturing, and shipping processes.

And the popularity of thrift shopping is on the rise. According to the Association of Resale Professionals, as relayed by the U.S. Census Bureau, 62% of Generation Z and millennial consumers report looking for items secondhand before buying new. Plus, a report from CouponFollow found that those who bought preowned products saved over $1,700 a year by thrifting.

Next time you're on the hunt for home goods or clothing, consider thrifting. Not only will you save money and reduce your environmental footprint, but you could also stumble upon rare finds that will make your friends — and the internet — green with envy.

