Proud shopper stunned after finding premium appliance for only $35 at local thrift store: 'Finally my turn'

One lucky thrifter just hit the jackpot — and their excitement is contagious.

In a recent post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Reddit user shared their incredible secondhand find: a KitchenAid stand mixer for just $35 at a local thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've seen so many of y'all find KitchenAids in the past, and today was finally my turn!" the thrilled shopper wrote, alongside a photo of the iconic mixer in pristine condition.

For context, brand-new KitchenAid stand mixers typically sell for over $400, making this secondhand deal a major steal. But beyond the savings, this kind of thrifting win highlights a much larger trend — and a growing movement toward sustainable shopping.

Snagging high-quality kitchen appliances at a fraction of retail cost isn't just great for the wallet; it's also great for the planet. Thrifting helps keep perfectly usable items out of landfills for much longer, reducing unnecessary waste and the demand for new production — a process that consumes massive amounts of energy and resources.

By choosing secondhand, shoppers participate in the circular economy, where products are reused and given a second life instead of being discarded. Kitchen appliances, in particular, often have years of life left even after their original owner upgrades or moves.

And the community aspect? That's just as rewarding. Many thrifters view these finds as a mix of luck and persistence, celebrating each other's scores and sharing tips for the best secondhand hunting strategies, as this Reddit post proved.

"$35! Nice!" a Redditor congratulated the OP. Another shared a similar win and said, "Thanks to them being easily repairable I was able to save one from being trashed with a $15 circuit board."

A lot of the commenters added their experience regarding the general longevity of these rather simple machines. "What a find & deal. I got one for Xmas about 20 years ago and it still works perfect. They are resilient, just got to take good care of them," a commenter summed up the sentiment.

Even those who hadn't found their own yet remained hopeful, with one user commenting, "Congrats. I hope, someday, to be as fortunate." For those still on the hunt, this Redditor proved that patience, persistence, and a little bit of thrift store magic can pay off — big time.

