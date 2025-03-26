  • Home Home

Proud shopper stunned after finding premium appliance for only $35 at local thrift store: 'Finally my turn'

by Kritiksha Sharma
Photo Credit: Getty Images

One lucky thrifter just hit the jackpot — and their excitement is contagious.

In a recent post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Reddit user shared their incredible secondhand find: a KitchenAid stand mixer for just $35 at a local thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've seen so many of y'all find KitchenAids in the past, and today was finally my turn!" the thrilled shopper wrote, alongside a photo of the iconic mixer in pristine condition.

For context, brand-new KitchenAid stand mixers typically sell for over $400, making this secondhand deal a major steal. But beyond the savings, this kind of thrifting win highlights a much larger trend — and a growing movement toward sustainable shopping.

Snagging high-quality kitchen appliances at a fraction of retail cost isn't just great for the wallet; it's also great for the planet. Thrifting helps keep perfectly usable items out of landfills for much longer, reducing unnecessary waste and the demand for new production — a process that consumes massive amounts of energy and resources.

By choosing secondhand, shoppers participate in the circular economy, where products are reused and given a second life instead of being discarded. Kitchen appliances, in particular, often have years of life left even after their original owner upgrades or moves.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

And the community aspect? That's just as rewarding. Many thrifters view these finds as a mix of luck and persistence, celebrating each other's scores and sharing tips for the best secondhand hunting strategies, as this Reddit post proved. 

"$35! Nice!" a Redditor congratulated the OP. Another shared a similar win and said, "Thanks to them being easily repairable I was able to save one from being trashed with a $15 circuit board." 

A lot of the commenters added their experience regarding the general longevity of these rather simple machines. "What a find & deal. I got one for Xmas about 20 years ago and it still works perfect. They are resilient, just got to take good care of them," a commenter summed up the sentiment. 

Even those who hadn't found their own yet remained hopeful, with one user commenting, "Congrats. I hope, someday, to be as fortunate." For those still on the hunt, this Redditor proved that patience, persistence, and a little bit of thrift store magic can pay off — big time.

