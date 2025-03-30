Shopper stunned after spotting detail inside old sweater at thrift store: 'Craziest find ever'

"It's awesome finding it in the wild."

A thrift shopper struck gold after finding a 100% cashmere sweater, calling it their "craziest find ever."

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, where people come together to share the treasures they have discovered, the thrifter shared several photos of the Neiman Marcus jumper, which had been made in Scotland.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Similar Neiman Marcus jumpers retail for over $120, so this find saved the shopper a lot of money while also giving the jumper a second life and keeping it out of the landfill.

Thrift stores offer a more sustainable way to shop while also helping customers find unique items at affordable prices.

This budget-friendly way of shopping can be useful for more than just clothes too. Many people have furnished their homes with gently used furniture, and thrift stores can also be a good place to pick up books and childrens toys.

Lots of Americans are turning to thrift shopping to save money as prices soar, and a report by CouponFollow found that these shoppers are saving over $1,700 a year by buying their items secondhand.

Another great benefit of shopping for clothes at thrift stores is that it reduces the demand for fast fashion. Fast-fashion companies help people stay up to date with the latest trends at affordable prices, but the items are low-quality and are often quickly discarded. This has an extremely negative impact on the environment because a lot of it ends up in landfills. Additionally, lots of fast-fashion companies have been associated with unethical labor practices.

Lots of commenters were impressed with this lucky thrifter's find. One commenter wrote, "I have some Neiman Marcus cashmere from that era. It's awesome finding it in the wild. Wear in good health."

"Beautiful! I have a slight obsession with picking up cashmere at the thrift," added another.

