Passerby thrilled after finding quality item sitting out for free on curb: 'There's literally nothing wrong with it'

"Drove over as fast as I could."

A Reddit post showing a high-end leather chair sitting on a curb has people doing a double-take and wondering why anyone would throw it away in the first place. The photo was shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and shows just how possible it is to stumble across perfectly good (and even valuable) items that people decide to throw out rather than sell or donate.

According to the post, the find was initially spotted by the poster's dad, who delivers mail in a wealthy area and came across the chair waiting at the curb.

"Drove over as fast as I could and there's literally nothing wrong with it," the poster wrote, adding that it's now their gaming chair, even if it's "a little too big" for their room. It appears to be a Stressless-style leather recliner — the kind that can retail for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Beyond the shock of someone deciding to toss this item, it shows how picking up free stuff from curbsides can save serious money on everyday necessities — furniture, shelving, desks, and even appliances. In some cases, it can also present the opportunity for flipping high-quality items for a profit.

Even if you don't have a lucky curbside score, shopping at thrift stores can save money on everyday items and even uncover valuable, rare, and unique items. For example, one person scored a designer lamp left on the curb, and thrifters have found everything from high-end jewelry to an antique clock and vintage furniture in great shape.

Repurposing items and shopping secondhand also has environmental upsides. Every chair, table, or lamp rescued from the curb is one less item headed for a landfill. With an estimated 10% of global methane pollution coming from landfills, it's a notable contributor to rising global temperatures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Commenters were quick to congratulate the original poster on their lucky find.

"I love those chairs! Red is such a good find too! Most of the ones I see for resale are all boring browns and tans and grays," one wrote.

Another added, "I have a different version of this chair but it's one of my favorite napping chairs. Enjoy the rest!"

A third summed it up simply: "Gorgeous!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.