Passerby thrilled after spotting valuable items with 'free' sign on side of road: 'It's so wild what people give away'

A lucky Reddit user just scored the kind of curbside treasure most of us only daydream about while simply driving through the neighborhood. In a post on r/MidcenturyModern, they shared a photo of a sleek wooden table and two beautifully crafted dining chairs, which they were able to snag completely for free.

As the poster put it, "it happened! I found this table and two chairs on the side of the road with a 'free' sign. Chairs are Scandinavia Woodworks Co. Not sure what the table is."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The find sparked a wave of excitement in the furniture-loving community, where fans of mid-century design know that brands like Scandinavia Woodworks often retail for hundreds — sometimes even thousands — of dollars. In fact, a set of identical-looking pieces from the company was listed on 1st Dibs for $1,850 for a set of four.

A few commenters in the thread speculated that the table was by Poul Hundevad, another valuable name in mid-century furniture.

Discovering a set like this for $0 is the epitome of a thrifter's jackpot. Unlike random discount-store knockoffs or modern mass-produced furniture, well-made solid-wood furniture can last decades, as you can clearly see by the lifespan of these chairs, which date back to the 1960s.

This is exactly why shopping at thrift stores, dumpster diving, and "curb shopping" have become go-to strategies for collectors and homeowners on a budget. If you find something that needs a little TLC, you can even rehab worn-out furniture to make it like new again.





For some, it's even a chance to turn a profit. Some thrifted and found treasures could be resold for impressive amounts — such as this vintage Broyhill dining set bought for just $35 (retails for $4,000) or this similar dining set also found curbside.

Another benefit is that choosing secondhand keeps perfectly good items out of landfills, preventing them from contributing to planet-warming pollution. By giving used items a new lease on life, you'll not only save money on new-to-you items but also help protect the planet.

Commenters on Reddit couldn't get over the set's condition or the poster's good fortune. One user wrote, "It's gorgeous," while another added, "Lucky!" A third summed up what every mid-century fan was thinking: "It's so wild what people give away."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.