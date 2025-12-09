Shopper shares photos after stumbling across 'dream' thrift find: 'Beyond jealous'

"Oh my gosh, those are beautiful!"

A thrift shopper was thrilled after they found several vintage bedroom pieces for an incredible price.

The lucky Redditor was at an estate sale when they stumbled on a stunning vanity set for just $45. They shared photos of their incredible find to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Found the art deco waterfall vanity and dresser of my dreams for $45," they wrote. "Yes, it was $45 for all items; the vanity, the chair and the dresser. Found at an estate sale."

It's a gorgeous matching set, including a vanity with a mirror, a cushioned stool, and a four-drawer dresser. For $45, it's a total steal.

Vintage finds and incredible deals aren't uncommon for thrift shoppers. Shopping secondhand — estate sales, consignment stores, garage sales — can save you over $1,700 each year, according to CouponFollow.

Whether you're looking for clothing, furniture, appliances, or something else, you can probably find it at the thrift store. One shopper found an $800 coffee machine for just $10. Another thrifter bought a designer Prada top, originally priced at over $1,500, for $1.

Not only is thrifting better for your wallet, but it's also better for the environment. Each year, the world produces hundreds of billions of items, a majority of which will inevitably end up in a landfill, where they'll sit for hundreds or thousands of years.

Shopping secondhand lowers the demand for new items and reduces production-related carbon pollution. By donating your old stuff and thrifting, you're extending the lifespan of already-existing items to keep them in circulation and out of landfills.

Fellow thrift shoppers congratulated the Redditor on their purchase and expressed a bit of jealousy, too.

"Gorgeous!!! I'm moving soon and I'm hoping to find some similar beauties," one commenter shared. "That's such a good deal."

"Beyond jealous! Great find," another Redditor wrote.

"Oh my gosh, those are beautiful! Truly a dream," a third user chimed in.

