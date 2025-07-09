Coffee lover sparks envy after discovering 'jackpot' in garbage bin on evening walk: 'I'd love to stumble onto one like that'

A coffee lover was thrilled after finding a coveted kitchen appliance in an electronic waste bin during their evening walk.

What's happening?

In the r/gaggiaclassic subreddit, a Redditor shared a photo of their recovered Gaggia, which they suspected was a RI9480/11 espresso maker from 2019. They said they planned to use parts from their old Gaggia to refresh the machine and would clean it thoroughly before drinking its coffee.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the Italian brand no longer appears to stock the device, top-of-the-line makers from Gaggia retail for nearly $2,000; discounted versions of the RI9480/11 are available for around $650.

Other Redditors affirmed the OP was incredibly lucky to find the old espresso maker — even if they needed to put in a little elbow grease and invest some cash to get it up and running.

"Damn, jackpot. Even if you inject a few hundreds in parts it's a big win," one person wrote.

"That was my thinking, I'd love to stumble onto one like that!" another added.

Why is this important?

Like other electronics, high-end coffee makers are made with valuable materials — and while that's not the only factor influencing their price, it is part of the equation.

When e-waste is discarded rather than recycled, billions of dollars of metals such as copper, iron, gold, and silver are lost, contributing to resource scarcity — which could lead to higher prices for everyday commodities down the line.

Fortunately, the OP said they found the Gaggia "at the side of the road" in an e-waste bin, so it at least appears as though the person who discarded it was attempting to recycle the machine, as some jurisdictions offer free curbside e-waste recycling pickup services.

Is Gaggia doing anything to encourage e-waste recycling?

The Cool Down couldn't find any dedicated e-waste recycling initiatives on Gaggia's website.

However, Gaggia's user manuals note that owners should follow local rules for proper disposal of e-waste to safeguard public health and the environment, as electronics contain hazardous materials such as lead and mercury.

Recycle Nation, Earth911, and TerraCycle are several resources that can help you explore your options.

How do I limit e-waste in landfills?

Swapping your old electronics for store credit is one way to help your wallet and the environment. Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Dell, and Staples are a few of the major companies that have these programs.

Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is another option to help declutter your home. With your free shipping label, you can send up to 10 pounds of unwanted electronics to Trashie for recycling. In return, you'll earn TrashieCash to spend on rewards from popular brands.

