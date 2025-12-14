Shopper thrilled after finding unique item for cheap at thrift store: 'I am screaming my head off'

Stumbling upon a wish list find at the thrift store is an exciting moment. One shopper experienced just that after scoring a midcentury modern clock for just $5.

The clock was not only in great condition but also significantly discounted, as similar antique clocks have cost other thrifters hundreds of dollars.

Redditors were shocked by the OP's lucky find and even more stunned by the low price tag.

"I am screaming my head off," one user responded. "I bought this clock last year at an antique store for $120."

"That is a beautiful clock at an unheard-of Goodwill price!" added another Redditor. "Congratulations, give it pride of place in your home."

Thrift shopping is one of the best ways to find valuable, vintage items at major discounts. By replacing just half of your annual purchases with secondhand gems, you can save up to $100 each year.





Other Redditors have shared their favorite thrift store purchases. Some of these secondhand finds have included designer clothes, vintage furniture, and rare pieces of jewelry.

Choosing to shop secondhand is an easy lifestyle change you can make to live more sustainably. Every secondhand purchase you make helps keep unnecessary items out of landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Home decor items like the clock the OP found don't break down, sit in already crowded landfills, and exacerbate the overheating of our planet. Likewise, textile waste has a major environmental impact, with millions of tons of clothing items ending up in landfills each year, according to the EPA.

Plus, shopping secondhand combats the fast-fashion and furniture industries, which waste massive amounts of energy and resources to churn out cheaply made products in large quantities. Opting out of this toxic cycle and becoming a conscious consumer enables you to choose quality items over changing trends.

Redditors continued to discuss the OP's incredible find.

"Beautiful!!" commented one user. "So jealous!"

"My jaw is literally dropped," wrote another Redditor. "I need one of these for above my fireplace so bad!!!"

