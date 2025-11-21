Passerby stunned after finding valuable item for free on curb: 'Who would throw this away?'

When one Reddit user stopped to inspect a mysterious object left on the curb, they weren't expecting a designer-grade score — but that's exactly what they found.



The post, shared to r/Curbfind, shows a discarded lamp with a sculptural metal base and parchment-colored shade, snapped first in daylight and then again glowing warmly inside its new home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The finder captioned their post with disbelief: "WHO would throw this away??? Can anyone help me find more info about this lamp? It fits my space perfectly!"

The post quickly resonated beyond aesthetic appeal. Moments like this — when a passerby rescues a high-quality item from the trash — highlight the growing popularity of curbside thrifting. Whether it's furniture, décor, or clothing, secondhand finds can drastically cut household costs while keeping perfectly good materials out of landfills.

These rescues are more than lucky breaks; they represent a shift in how consumers think about value. A lamp like this could retail for a high price, yet it cost the finder nothing, and its reuse means one less item in the waste stream. Thrifting, swapping, and picking up free curbside goods all extend the lifespan of products, cutting down on manufacturing demand and emissions from new production.



Within hours, the comments section filled with praise and speculation. One user suggested, "Looks like Michael Graves from Target," while another admitted, "I thought it was an easel at first." A third chimed in to compliment the lamp's glow: "It makes the light look gorgeous, so warm and soft."

By choosing to shop at thrift stores rather than buying every item new, you are able to source quality items locally, from online swaps to secondhand marketplaces without all of the extra waste of fast fashion. You never know: your next great find might be just a sidewalk away, waiting to light up your space, too.

