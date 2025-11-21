  • Home Home

Passerby stunned after finding valuable item for free on curb: 'Who would throw this away?'

"It fits my space perfectly!"

by Gabriel Holton
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new liquid metal composite material that can be recycled and heal itself.

Photo Credit: iStock

When one Reddit user stopped to inspect a mysterious object left on the curb, they weren't expecting a designer-grade score — but that's exactly what they found.

The post, shared to r/Curbfind, shows a discarded lamp with a sculptural metal base and parchment-colored shade, snapped first in daylight and then again glowing warmly inside its new home.

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new liquid metal composite material that can be recycled and heal itself.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new liquid metal composite material that can be recycled and heal itself.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The finder captioned their post with disbelief: "WHO would throw this away??? Can anyone help me find more info about this lamp? It fits my space perfectly!"

The post quickly resonated beyond aesthetic appeal. Moments like this — when a passerby rescues a high-quality item from the trash — highlight the growing popularity of curbside thrifting. Whether it's furniture, décor, or clothing, secondhand finds can drastically cut household costs while keeping perfectly good materials out of landfills. 

These rescues are more than lucky breaks; they represent a shift in how consumers think about value. A lamp like this could retail for a high price, yet it cost the finder nothing, and its reuse means one less item in the waste stream. Thrifting, swapping, and picking up free curbside goods all extend the lifespan of products, cutting down on manufacturing demand and emissions from new production.

Within hours, the comments section filled with praise and speculation. One user suggested, "Looks like Michael Graves from Target," while another admitted, "I thought it was an easel at first." A third chimed in to compliment the lamp's glow: "It makes the light look gorgeous, so warm and soft."

By choosing to shop at thrift stores rather than buying every item new, you are able to source quality items locally, from online swaps to secondhand marketplaces without all of the extra waste of fast fashion. You never know: your next great find might be just a sidewalk away, waiting to light up your space, too.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x