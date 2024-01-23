Thrift shopper astounded by clerk’s answer after inquiring about price for high-end cookware: ‘I am beyond words’

“It took everything in me to remain calm when I heard the price!”

A Reddit user has shared an astounding kitchenware find from a thrift store.

In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they showed off a high-end pot and pan that they snagged at a thrift store for a ridiculously low price.

“Me: ‘How much are these? There’s no price.’ Lady: ‘$10 for both,’” the post’s caption said.

The pieces in question are two gorgeous Le Creuset items — in what appears to be nearly new condition —that ordinarily cost hundreds of dollars each. It’s understandable, then, why this user was so enthusiastic about their find.

“It took everything in me to remain calm when I heard the price!” they wrote in a follow-up comment.

The unbelievable steal is just one of the thousands that thrifters have discovered in secondhand stores. In the past, thrifters have found preposterously good deals on designer shoes, expensive office chairs, and even historical artifacts with ties to massive historical figures.

But thrifting isn’t only about unearthing rare gems. It’s also an economical way to fulfill everyday needs. A recent report from thredUP states that the resale market is growing 11 times faster than traditional retail, highlighting how consumers are turning to thrifting for a more wallet-friendly shopping experience.

Beyond saving these lucky customers hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars on their hauls, thrifting also benefits the environment by allowing shoppers to participate in a circular economy instead of a linear one, keeping perfectly good products out of landfills. For more information on thrifting, visit TCD’s thrifting guide.

Users shared their excitement over the person’s find in the comment section.

“Did you skip out of the store? That’s a fantastic haul! I’m very happy for you,” one user wrote.

Another said: “I am beyond words! Congrats!”

“You lucky son of a freaking gun. That’s awesome. My girlfriend and I were in the check out the other day and a lady put the Pyrex she found on the counter!! I was like, the one time we didn’t look at dishes!!! Congrats 🙂 hope you get to cook some yummy meals!” another user said.

“Shut up and take my money! Awesome find, I keep looking and one day there will be that one cast iron casserole pot for me,” a third user commented.

