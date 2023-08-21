  • Home Home

Thrift shopper sparks envy with photo of the designer chair they bought for just $10: ‘My jaw just dropped’

“I’ll drive to wherever you are for one.”

by Roberto Guerra
Thrift shopper sparks envy with photo of the designer chair

Photo Credit: iStock

A lucky thrift shopper found a luxury brand office chair for a fraction of the actual price and posted a picture of it on Reddit

The lucky shopper displayed the find on the growing Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls, which has 2.7 million members who actively share their thrift market finds, described as “a forum dedicated to sharing your thrift finds — garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, and more.”

“Herman Miller Chair for $10,” the Redditor wrote above a picture of the coveted chair. 

Thrifted Herman Miller chair
Photo Credit: u/GirbaudTee / Reddit
Thrifted Herman Miller chair
Photo Credit: u/GirbaudTee / Reddit

Herman Miller is a luxury furniture brand that can be quite expensive. Chairs like the one in the pictures can go for a few hundred dollars. Needless to say, getting one in perfect condition for a mere $10 is quite a bargain.

Studies have shown that thrifting can save shoppers $1,700 a year on average. 

But there are a host of benefits to thrifting that go beyond the potential for extraordinary savings like the one seen here.

The often overlooked benefits have to do with our planet. 

Considerable energy is needed to convert raw materials into products like office chairs, which is a process that releases toxic planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 

Once discarded, these items usually end up in landfills, where they are likely burned, which produces even more toxic pollutants that warm the planet. 

In fact, around 65% or more of materials discarded by U.S. homes and businesses end up in landfills and may ultimately be burned in incinerators. Only around 35% actually get composted and recycled, and recycling also requires water and energy and has its limits of effectiveness. 

Buying secondhand furniture is among the best money and planet-saving measures a person can take. 

Reddit users had plenty to say about this extraordinary bargain.

“My jaw just dropped!” one commenter expressed.

 “I’ll drive to wherever you are for one,” another added.

 “What a find! I bought one secondhand and it was still $600!!! Worth it though,” this person admitted

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider