Thrift shopper snags jaw-dropping historical artifact for just $1: ‘I wouldn’t be able to have a guess at the value’

“I wouldn’t be able to have a guess at the value!”

Thrift stores are home to all kinds of hidden treasures. If you know how to look, you might even find a piece of history.

That’s exactly what one shopper found at their local thrift store in Westchester County, New York. A Redditor posted a photo of the framed envelope and handwritten letter they purchased for $1 at a thrift store. The letter is only two sentences, but it’s signed by none other than Winston Churchill.

“Thank you so much for your kind message,” the letter reads. “It gave me much pleasure.” Beneath, Churchill signed and dated the letter.

“Finding this for a dollar gave me much pleasure yesterday,” the original poster wrote. They plan on getting “museum glass, some acid free foam core and a new frame” to better preserve the letter.

Thrifting is a great way to find unexpected treasures. You might find a vintage piece of clothing, some one-of-a-kind home decor, or, like this Redditor, a historic artifact. Not only that, but thrift store finds are usually much cheaper than buying new.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Thrift stores are also a great way to give old items a second life by keeping them out of landfills and sparing the resources that would have been used to manufacture a new item. You save money, something old becomes new again, and you prevent resources and energy from going to waste — everyone wins.

Commenters couldn’t believe the original poster’s luck. “What a wonderful surprise!” one wrote. “I think you won. You found the ultimate thrift store haul,” said another.

Others were shocked the letter sold for $1. “I worked for an antique bookstore specializing in Churchill’s books and ephemera,” one person wrote. “At the time, anything with [Churchill’s] signature would fetch at least $5K.”

“A signature alone goes for around $750,” said another. “This is a message, with envelope … I wouldn’t be able to have a guess at the value!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.