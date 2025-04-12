Shopper thrilled after unearthing item in thrift store following lengthy search: 'Lucked out today'

"Been hoping to find [one] for a while."

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to save hundreds when buying premium French cookware. It just requires a little hunting, as one Reddit user demonstrated.

"Been hoping to find a Dutch oven/enamelware for a while," began the post, "and lucked out today!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared a photo on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit of their newly acquired white enamel Dutch oven scored for an unbelievable price.

"Needs a little TLC but it's a steal at $6," the OP wrote.

"Gorgeous find!!" a commenter gushed.

You can save hundreds of dollars shopping at thrift stores. A new Dutch oven made by the coveted Le Creuset brand will normally run you hundreds of dollars.

Many people have taken to social media to share amazing thrift store finds, like a DSLR camera that was also nabbed for a mere $6. Others have scored designer jeans, a Coach bag, an unused Dyson Airwrap, and even a free velvet couch while shopping secondhand.

The bargain goes beyond the thrill of saving money on a valuable item; thrifting benefits the environment by keeping these items out of landfills.

In 2018, municipal solid waste totaled 292.4 million tons, according to the EPA. That's 4.9 pounds per person per day. Some of that waste was recycled or composted, but nearly half wound up in landfills, where it releases planet-warming methane gas and can leach toxic chemicals into soil, groundwater, and even the air.

While some cookware can be recycled as scrap metal, most curbside recycling programs won't accept pots and pans with nonstick coatings. Once a nonstick coating is scratched it is no longer safe to use for cooking, so this cookware has a limited lifespan and is even more likely to end up in the trash.

On the other hand, enameled cast iron cookware like those made by Le Creuset are extremely durable and may never need to be replaced. These can often last a lifetime and even become family heirlooms. Picking one up secondhand is a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

"This is an absolute steal!!!!" said one of the many users blown away by the OP's find. Several commenters shared cleaning tips to have the thrifted enamelware looking like new again.

