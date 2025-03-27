Shopper floored by absurd $6 purchase at a local thrift store: 'Is it a sign?'

"It's been perfect so far."

Photography is a wonderful hobby because it allows you to observe the world around you more closely while appreciating our planet's beauty and gaining new perspectives. However, many people struggle to get into photography because of the high-tech, high-cost equipment involved.

Yet, as one Reddit user shared, thrift stores can help you pursue new hobbies that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive.

In a Reddit post to r/Cameras, the lucky shopper shared a photo of a Sony DSLR camera they found for just $6 at a thrift store.

"$6 thrift find and my first professional camera," the OP wrote in the caption. "Is it a sign to take up a new hobby?"

Though finding a high-quality camera for $6 is rare, it certainly isn't unheard of.

Another thrifter found a Fujifilm X10 valued at nearly $700 for just $12.99. Someone else landed a Yashica, plus accessories and a beautiful case, for $20. A third shopper found a Nikon D5100, Canon EOS 20D, and multiple lenses — collectively worth around $2,000 — for another $20.

All these incredible examples provide inspiration and prove that shopping secondhand is definitely worth it.

When you visit thrift shops, instead of buying brand-new items, you can save hundreds and even thousands of dollars on items you need and want. Thrifting is also a lot of fun because who doesn't love bragging to everyone they know (and strangers on the internet) about finding an epic deal?

While you save money and get into new hobbies, you'll also be helping the planet.

Giving used items a second life helps reduce waste and prevent landfill overcrowding. Thrift store shopping empowers you to extend the lifespan of perfectly usable products while you live a resource-saving lifestyle and inspire others to do the same.

"It's been perfect so far," the OP said about their thrifted camera in the comments.

Other Redditors congratulated them and shared their feedback.

"$6 for a working one is just absurd," one commented.

Another user wrote: "For $6, that's a steal. Looks to be in beautiful condition as well."

"Have fun exploring photography!" someone else exclaimed.

