Internet flabbergasted after thrift shopper shares photo of bag found at thrift shop for $22: 'Oh what a find'

One thrifter shocked the internet with their unbelievable find. A lucky shopper posted an image of a stunning Coach bag that they paid just $22 for.

It appeared to be in mint condition, as the leather looked brand new and the bag had no signs of use. Coach bags retail at a starting price of hundreds of dollars, so scoring one for just $22 is wild.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were in awe of the beautiful bag and its low price tag.

"Omg what a good find!!" wrote one user.

As this shopper demonstrated, thrifting is a great way to score valuable items for a fraction of the price. Across the U.S., thrifters have shared their awesome finds after stumbling upon designer items, vintage furniture pieces, and expensive cookware.

Swapping just half your purchases with secondhand items can save you up to $100 each year.

But thrifting isn't just good for your wallet; it's also good for the environment. By shopping secondhand, you help combat the staggering amount of textile waste. Business Waste reports that the world produces more than 101 million tons of clothing waste each year, with overproduction and overconsumption fueling that waste.

By exploring thrift stores and scoring secondhand gems, you extend the lives of items that otherwise would've ended up in landfills, where they emit harmful gases into the environment.

What's more, the thrift sector is growing fast and is expected to continue growing. A report from PayPal revealed that the secondhand industry is growing 11 times faster than the traditional retail sector. That's good news for thrifters and the environment.

