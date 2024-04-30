Shopper over the moon after stumbling upon cult-favorite cookware at thrift store: 'Loads of potential'

"I believe Le Creuset has a lifetime warranty and you can send them an email if something is damaged or missing."

Many dedicated thrifters have a "white whale" item they are searching high and low for. Maybe it's a designer bag, a vintage dress, or even an espresso maker. One shopper was lucky enough to find their sought-after cookware for a very reasonable price.

Le Creuset is one of the most well-known cookware brands on the market. The Wirecutter from the New York Times calls it "the gold standard for Dutch ovens." Although it comes with a hefty price tag, Le Creuset is likely to be found in the kitchens of many avid home cooks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One lucky thrifter found the luxury item for only $13.99 Canadian dollars, which translates to around $10 USD. The shopper took to r/ThriftStoreHauls on Reddit to brag about the purchase.

The post shares a photo of the lovely orange pot, and the poster tells folks on Reddit, "​​The inside isn't 100%, but no chipping or abuse. Just a couple dings on the lid." But for the price, the pot is in great condition. Brand new, a similar pot costs at least $260 from Le Creuset, depending on the size.





Thrifting is a great way to save money on everyday items like clothing. Check out our guide to learn more about how "replacing half of your new purchases with secondhand gems could save you $75 a year."

When it comes to luxury and vintage items, there are opportunities to get incredible deals and not harm your savings. Many people have found luxury items over 90% off, including suitcases and home decor.

Thrifting is also a way to be gentler on the planet. With the churn of our consumerist society and fast fashion, we are facing a waste crisis, with many countries inundated with textile and other waste from the United States. The average American throws away nearly 100 pounds of clothes a year. If you choose to buy secondhand and donate old items, you have a chance to help reduce the amount of waste you are contributing.

Commenters were thrilled for this lucky thrifter. One person said, "That's a great color! I'm enjoying your Le Creuset moment with you!!!!"

Another thrifter suggested, "I believe Le Creuset has a lifetime warranty and you can send them an email if something is damaged or missing." The original poster responded, "Yeah, this was the reason I didn't doubt it at all when buying it…it's had a good life and still loads of potential."

