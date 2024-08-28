Thrilled shopper shares envious cookware purchase from local thrift store: 'Great find'

Finding hidden treasures at the thrift store is not just a fun hobby. It's a great way to save money and help the environment.

Le Creuset cookware is a highly coveted brand known for its quality, durability, and, unfortunately for many, its high price tag. So it's always a shock when someone parts ways with a piece, but one person's Goodwill drop-off is another's gain.

This Redditor shared her major gain in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit: a Le Creuset casserole dish for only £8 (or about $10 in the U.S.). Not only was it dirt cheap, but it was also a fun bright blue, which matched existing items she had but also happened to be a new size for her collection. All it needed was "a good clean," and it was good to go.

Finding hidden treasures at the thrift store is not just a fun hobby. It's a great way to save money and help the environment. A similar-sized Le Creuset casserole dish can go for $130 new, but luckily, people seem to be willing to part with theirs on a regular basis.

Just recently, another shopper found a 7.25-quart Dutch Oven for $9 at a Goodwill, compared to the usual $400 price tag. Another found a completely unused one for under $40 at a thrift store, saving hundreds.



Other shoppers have found all sorts of steals, like high-quality camera gear, designer purses, and luxury furniture.

Thrifting keeps all sorts of products from crowding landfills, finding new homes for items that are still in good working order. Stuck in a landfill, they can take years to break down.

Buying secondhand also saves money on resources to produce new items. For example, when it comes to clothes, "one pair of jeans is estimated to use about 1,800 gallons of water in the manufacturing process and cotton growth," according to the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Many commenters in the subreddit were amazed at the find.

"I have that one! I paid $120. It's really versatile. Great find. Congrats!" wrote one person.

"Great find & very useful!" added another, with a third commenter writing, "I'm so proud of you!"

