Frugal shopper thrilled after discovering Le Creuset Dutch oven in pristine condition at local thrift store: 'An absolute steal'

This Redditor saved hundreds by thrift shopping.

They shared photos of their incredible cookware thrift find to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I finally scored a Le Creuset Dutch oven," they wrote. In the comments, they said the "enamel was perfect, no stains. Honestly it looked barely used."

Le Creuset cookware can be expensive. This specific Dutch oven currently retails for over $400 (AUD), per the Redditor's attached screenshot — about $270 in the United States. The Vinnies price tag was just $55 (AUD), meaning they saved hundreds of dollars.



Many shoppers are saving big by shopping second hand. This Redditor found a Giorgio Armani sweater — which normally costs nearly $1,000 — for just $8. Another found their dream wedding dress for $10.

Savings can be big or small, but every year, "thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760," according to CouponFollow.

Thrifting will save you money, and it'll save the environment, too. By donating, thrifting, and repairing items — such as appliances, garments, and furniture — you'll prevent them from reaching an early demise in the landfill and extend their lifespan. You'll also help conserve resources and minimize air and water pollution generated from production.

The impact is bigger than you think. A 2023 report from ThredUp said that "if everyone bought one secondhand clothing item instead of new this year, it would save the equivalent of 2 billion+ pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent, 23 billion gallons of water, [and] 4 billion kilowatt hours of energy."

Ready to save money and the planet by shopping second hand? Start with our guide to thrift shopping and search for thrift stores near you. You can also try ThredUp's cleanout program: Send your used clothes in a bag and receive cash or online credit.

The Redditor called their purchase "an absolute steal," and commenters agreed.

"Not only a LC, but a LC in [a] lovely deep blue color," one user commented.

"Fantastic find," another said. "Congrats op!"

