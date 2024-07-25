Thrilled shopper makes unbelievable luxury brand discovery at local thrift store: 'I really thought [it] was fake'

Getting a good deal is one of the best things about thrifting. You can find massively discounted vintage bags, cookware, and clothing. One incredibly lucky shopper scored a high-end office chair at their local secondhand store and took to r/ThriftStoreHauls to show off their once-in-a-lifetime find.

The post shows two photos, one of a sleek black office chair and one of the labels showing the Herman Miller name.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I really thought was fake," the poster wrote above the photos, "…but I found a Herman Miller Aeron. … It is in great shape and only cost 18.00 USD."

Herman Miller is a luxury furniture brand, and its office chair is a well-known favorite that has made tons of best-of lists, including Wirecutter. The Aeron chair retails for $1,800 new, so this deal was a 99% discount.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page at no cost to you.

Aside from finds of a lifetime, thrift stores are also a great way to save money on everyday items. If you swap out half of your new clothing purchases, you can save close to $100 annually. Adding in home goods and technology can grow those savings exponentially.

Shopping secondhand is also a great way to be a little gentler on the planet. Manufacturing new clothes takes a lot of resources. According to the University of Colorado, Boulder, "one pair of jeans is estimated to use about 1,800 gallons of water in the manufacturing process and cotton growth." Buying used clothing can help extend the life of these products and make their environmental impact as small as possible.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Commenters were thrilled for this shopper. One person wrote: "Wow!!!! great find."

Someone else said: "I have this chair! Love it. Paid quite a bit more than $18 and bought it used. What a great score!"

Another Redditor commented: "I had no idea this was a sought after chair. My parents have had one for a long time."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.