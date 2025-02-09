Homeowner raises concerns after noticing worrying problem on tree: 'Did I cause permanent damage?'

One homeowner was left channeling "Arrested Development" and its "I've made a huge mistake" refrain after some ill-advised tree care. They posted earnestly about the saga on the r/arborists subreddit, admitting they suspected they'd "messed up" by putting lava rocks around their tree.

They'd placed a layer of the rocks over black cloth, and said the tree appeared to "be peeling." For context, they said they'd had "lots of rain in the spring and it's been a miserable heat this July and August." The Redditor also noted they'd just discovered the subreddit and were open to advice.

With that in mind, they asked for help: "Did I mess up with these rocks? Any suggestions?"

The community delivered with some direct, easy-to-follow advice.

"Get rid of the rocks," one user implored, as another cheekily replied "Ctrl z" to indicate the OP should undo what they'd done. Another Redditor explained why, writing "rocks retain heat which stresses the tree." They also noted rocks can suffocate the tree and steered the OP away from a mulch volcano.

The users were on the money, as rocks cause serious problems for trees. Considering the hot summer the OP referenced, the added heat they subjected the tree to is probably contributing to its struggles. Instead of using rocks, organic mulch is an option that can break down nutrients, and help the tree and the surrounding solid.

That is, of course, if you can avoid the omnipresent mulch volcanoes that do more harm than good. Mulch volcanoes can both dehydrate the tree or lock too much moisture against the trunk leading to decay. Another problematic aspect could be the landscape cloth that very well might've been bad news for the tree and soil as well. Landscaping fabric is frequently made out of plastic, and can leak microplastics instead of breaking down while hurting soil health.

The OP had follow-up questions after being told to ditch the rocks: "Just grass is fine? No mulch? Did I cause permanent damage?"

A helpful user jumped in to answer it all concisely, advising them to "remove the rocks, remove the felt, keep grass away from base…mulch to drip line."

