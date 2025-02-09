  • Home Home

Homeowner raises concerns after noticing worrying problem on tree: 'Did I cause permanent damage?'

"Did I mess up?"

by Noah Jampol
"Did I mess up?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner was left channeling "Arrested Development" and its "I've made a huge mistake" refrain after some ill-advised tree care. They posted earnestly about the saga on the r/arborists subreddit, admitting they suspected they'd "messed up" by putting lava rocks around their tree.

They'd placed a layer of the rocks over black cloth, and said the tree appeared to "be peeling." For context, they said they'd had "lots of rain in the spring and it's been a miserable heat this July and August." The Redditor also noted they'd just discovered the subreddit and were open to advice.

"Did I mess up?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

With that in mind, they asked for help: "Did I mess up with these rocks? Any suggestions?"

The community delivered with some direct, easy-to-follow advice.

"Get rid of the rocks," one user implored, as another cheekily replied "Ctrl z" to indicate the OP should undo what they'd done. Another Redditor explained why, writing "rocks retain heat which stresses the tree." They also noted rocks can suffocate the tree and steered the OP away from a mulch volcano.

The users were on the money, as rocks cause serious problems for trees. Considering the hot summer the OP referenced, the added heat they subjected the tree to is probably contributing to its struggles. Instead of using rocks, organic mulch is an option that can break down nutrients, and help the tree and the surrounding solid.

Watch now: Would you wear a shirt made out of oysters?

That is, of course, if you can avoid the omnipresent mulch volcanoes that do more harm than good. Mulch volcanoes can both dehydrate the tree or lock too much moisture against the trunk leading to decay. Another problematic aspect could be the landscape cloth that very well might've been bad news for the tree and soil as well. Landscaping fabric is frequently made out of plastic, and can leak microplastics instead of breaking down while hurting soil health.

The OP had follow-up questions after being told to ditch the rocks: "Just grass is fine? No mulch? Did I cause permanent damage?"

A helpful user jumped in to answer it all concisely, advising them to "remove the rocks, remove the felt, keep grass away from base…mulch to drip line."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x