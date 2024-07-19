  • Home Home

Local shares photo of neighbor's concerning landscaping design with potentially dire effects: 'That poor tree'

"At what point does the 'mulch' become structural?"

by Callie Patteson
"At what point does the 'mulch' become structural?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

While rocks can be a great visual addition to a growing garden, they can have dangerous effects if misplaced around precious greenery. 

One person took to Reddit to share concerns about their neighbor's use of large rocks in their yard. The user indicated their neighbor appeared to be using the rocks for "extreme 'mulching'" around the base of a large leafy tree. 

"At what point does the 'mulch' become structural?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Seen while out on a run in my neighborhood," the original poster said. "At what point does the 'mulch' become structural?" 

They shared an image in the post, showing at least six layers of rocks circling the single tree, completely covering its base and the surrounding grass. 

Gardening and installing native plants, like regional trees, is a great way to support a thriving ecosystem in your backyard. They can keep your property looking lush and green while cutting costs of water and maintenance that non-native plants typically need more of. 

When done correctly, there are many benefits to installing mulch around the base of trees in your yard, including further reducing the amount of water needed on a regular basis. However, you can actually damage your plants if this gardening method is not used properly. 

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

As some opt to mulch with rocks because it looks clean and pretty, gardening experts at GoodNature Organic Lawn Care warned that rocks can tend to heat up during summer weather and negatively impact tree roots. Instead, they recommend wood- or leaf-based mulch. 

Properly mulching your plants can help ensure consistent and strong growth, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars in increased water usage or plant replacements. It also helps protect large trees and other native plants that are a part of thriving ecosystems in your own backyard

By protecting these plants' growth, you can further support nature and wildlife, like pollinators, which rely on such plants to survive and support our food supply. 

Several other Reddit users echoed the homeowner's concerns about the extensive use of rocks in the photo. 

"Yikes!" one user wrote.

"That poor tree!!" another said

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x