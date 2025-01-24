New homeowner seeks advice after discovering strangled trees struggling to survive: 'You may want to do this in stages'

Tree care can be more complicated than it seems. That's especially true when the previous caretakers leave you with a mess like the one shown in a recent post to r/arborists.

The user came to Reddit's resident tree experts looking for some advice. They shared some images of recently inherited maple trees that were suffering from girdling roots uncovered after they removed mulch volcanoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Girdling roots grow around the tree trunk and strangle it. This is most often caused by poor planting techniques and can ultimately result in the tree dying.

In the caption, the OP says they "started investigating [the tree] when I noticed some [trees] turning red for the fall earlier than any others in the area … had to spend an hour raking then power washing into the roots to actually see this mess."

They then go on to say, "Please advise. Is saving them likely to work?"

If possible, saving these trees is obviously well worth the time and effort. However, there's no doubt it will require a ton of time, energy, and likely some money, too.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Fortunately, the commenters offered plenty of useful advice. But all of it suggested a long and drawn-out process, with some even suggesting to slowly remove the roots over the course of several years.

Avoiding this burden in the future could be easier if the OP chose to rewild their yard or a natural lawn. By allowing nature to reclaim some or all of their property, they can likely avoid girdling roots, not to mention a ton of landscaping costs and labor.

If you want to lessen the burden landscaping places on your body and wallet, you can do the same. Even just replacing your lawn with buffalo grass or clover can save you money on utilities and reduce your workload. Rewilded yards or natural lawns also promote the healthy ecosystem our pollinators need to thrive.

As for the advice offered by the commenters, it varied a bit.

"Depending on how much root you plan to remove, you may want to do this in stages over a couple of years," one suggests. "Would also consider waiting until dormant to start cutting. A little less stressful on the tree."

One is not too optimistic: "In the case of this tree, just let it go out on its own or remove and replace now."

However, another disagrees: "Hammer and chisel is what I did for mine. Slow and steady. You'll get it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



