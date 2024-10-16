  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of century-old tree in yard: 'How bad is this?'

"Basically a guarantee for sickly trees or early death."

by Alyssa Ochs
"Basically a guarantee for sickly trees or early death."

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you aren't a professional arborist, proper tree care can be a bit of a mystery when you move to a new property. 

Fortunately, online forums are helping homeowners learn about crucial tree issues, like the right and wrong ways to mulch around trees. 

In a Reddit post to r/arborists, a homeowner shared photos of rock mulch around a 70- to 100-year-old bur oak tree and asked, "How bad is this?" 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The previous owners of the home laid the rock mulch about 10 years ago. 

"Is this really the trunk going down at least 12 inches below the top of the rocks?" the original poster wondered. "How do I know where the root flare starts?' 

This is an important issue to raise and learn about because poor mulching can cause trees to die. Many people over-mulch their trees around the base, locking in moisture and causing trees to decay and become susceptible to diseases. 

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

Mulch volcanoes are a common tree landscaping mistake, yet the type of mulch you choose also has a significant impact on tree health. 

Unlike organic mulch, rocks don't break down to provide nutrients to the soil. Rocks also absorb a lot of heat, raising the temperature around your tree in an environment that is already getting hotter each year

Wood chips and other organic materials are better alternatives to rock mulch. These keep trees cool while enriching the soil for your natural lawn

Reddit users weighed in with advice for the homeowner and offered suggestions to improve the tree's condition. 

"Lots of rock covering root flare is basically a guarantee for sickly trees or early death in trees at some point," one Redditor wrote in the comment section.

"I'd recommend removing as much of the rock as you can and substitute it for chips," suggested another Redditor. "I wouldn't bother with landscaping fabric either."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x