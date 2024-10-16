Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of century-old tree in yard: 'How bad is this?'

If you aren't a professional arborist, proper tree care can be a bit of a mystery when you move to a new property.

Fortunately, online forums are helping homeowners learn about crucial tree issues, like the right and wrong ways to mulch around trees.

In a Reddit post to r/arborists, a homeowner shared photos of rock mulch around a 70- to 100-year-old bur oak tree and asked, "How bad is this?"

The previous owners of the home laid the rock mulch about 10 years ago.

"Is this really the trunk going down at least 12 inches below the top of the rocks?" the original poster wondered. "How do I know where the root flare starts?'

This is an important issue to raise and learn about because poor mulching can cause trees to die. Many people over-mulch their trees around the base, locking in moisture and causing trees to decay and become susceptible to diseases.

Mulch volcanoes are a common tree landscaping mistake, yet the type of mulch you choose also has a significant impact on tree health.

Unlike organic mulch, rocks don't break down to provide nutrients to the soil. Rocks also absorb a lot of heat, raising the temperature around your tree in an environment that is already getting hotter each year.

Wood chips and other organic materials are better alternatives to rock mulch. These keep trees cool while enriching the soil for your natural lawn.

Reddit users weighed in with advice for the homeowner and offered suggestions to improve the tree's condition.

"Lots of rock covering root flare is basically a guarantee for sickly trees or early death in trees at some point," one Redditor wrote in the comment section.

"I'd recommend removing as much of the rock as you can and substitute it for chips," suggested another Redditor. "I wouldn't bother with landscaping fabric either."

