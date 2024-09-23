Concerned resident shares photo of frustrating landscaping mistake at local college: 'They either don't know or don't care about the repercussions'

In worst-case scenarios, this could result in the death of a tree, depriving a space of all the benefits it can bring.

If a landscaper were to write out a list of pet peeves, "mulch volcanoes" would probably make the top five.

That's why one landscaper on Reddit was greeted with similar expressions of irritation when posting a picture of several on the grounds of a local college.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why do people volcano trees?" they captioned a picture of at least eight trees featuring the offensive landscaping technique.

In an attempt to answer the question, one Redditor said, "Because it's easy and they either don't know or don't care about the repercussions of it."

These arboreal atrocities see mulch piled high at the base of a tree, forming a cone-like structure that resembles a volcano.

While applying mulch to areas surrounding plants and trees is a great way to provide nutrients and encourage healthy growth, doing so in this manner can do more harm than good.

Indeed, such a thick layer of dirt can deprive the roots of water and oxygen, and the moisture-retaining mulch can also damage a tree's bark. If the outer protective layer of a tree is weakened, the inner tissue is more exposed to potential dangers associated with pests, fungi, and disease.

In worst-case scenarios, this could result in the death of a tree, depriving a space of all the benefits it can bring — including improved air quality, natural shading and cooling, and a valuable habitat for birds and insects.

Another Redditor said a potential reason for the collection of volcanoes was, "Because they ordered too much mulch and have to make it disappear."

In addition to maybe shortening the lifespan of the tree, this comment points to another issue with mulch volcanoes. Simply, it's a waste of money. Perhaps the best way to utilize mulch is to lay it around the tree in a "donut" shape, with the tree in the "hole." This requires significantly less mulch and is much better for the tree's health.

Next time you're planting or maintaining a tree in your garden, remember this unfortunate tactic. You might just prolong the tree's life — and spare the anger of landscapers.

