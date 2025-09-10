Homeowner met with warnings after running into major mistake made by landscapers: 'Remove it now'

For one homeowner, what seemed to be a problem with just a few plants turned out to be something much deeper — literally.

Jennifer Moe Bateman asked for advice in a Facebook post in the group Landscaping for Beginners, where she explained the situation.

"I'm struggling with the landscape fabric that our landscapers put down when we built our house," she said. "The problem is my hostas, ferns and other perennials can't multiply or get bigger because the fabric impedes them. Should I remove it, or will I regret it from a weed standpoint."

Commenters jumped in quickly — and unanimously.

"Please remove it now," one person said. "It does not work, as weeds are wind blown and dropped by birds."

Jennifer had also explained that the landscapers had laid a layer of mulch on top of the fabric. But as the commenter explained, "Mulch decomposes to dirt in time, you will have good dirt on top of fabric, not building the existing dirt. Use mulch and newspaper under should you desire doing so."

Others suggested using organic mulch, like straw, leaves, or wood chips, to suppress weed growth. (Pro tip: If you want wood chips, ChipDrop will bring you a pile for free — just be sure not to order too much and end up buried.) But the key thing, everyone agreed, is to ditch the fabric.

"It impedes the growth of the plants and the weeds just grow on top of the fabric," another wrote. "So what is the point?"

Additionally, the "fabric" — which is actually generally woven plastic threads — contaminates the soil and the water table over time as it sheds microplastics and toxic chemicals. Many gardeners expressly avoid using it when growing produce, as those microplastics can end up on your dinner plate.

When it comes to mitigating weeds, rewilding a yard with native and non-invasive plants is an excellent way to keep it free of any undesirable growth. Not only do native plants naturally suppress weed growth, they also use less water and need less upkeep than other plants — making them the most affordable and easy-to-maintain option for gardeners of any skill level.

