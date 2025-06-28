  • Home Home

Landscaper warns against buying into this practically useless yet common product: 'Preach'

by Sara Traynor
Photo Credit: TikTok

A Florida landscaping company on TikTok delivered some bad news to homeowners.

In a video, a landscaper from GreenLifePropertyService (@greenlifepropertyservice) tells the ugly truth about landscape fabric. 

Why you SHOULDN'T use landscape fabric in your flower beds!

"Everyone thinks laying down a landscape fabric is a great thing to do for your flower beds to help prevent weeds," he says. If you're using mulch, however, this can actually be detrimental.

He showed one client's messy, weed-filled flower beds as an example of landscape fabric gone wrong. How did that happen? "That's because the mulch builds up on top of the fabric and creates a new growing medium for weeds to grow," he explains.

If you're not ready to part with your landscape fabric and mulch, you'll have to do a lot more work to keep your yard in tip-top shape. The landscaper says you'll have to remove the mulch annually to prevent it from decomposing.

You might be better off ditching the landscape fabric altogether. According to the University of Illinois, landscape fabric limits your plants' air and water intake.

Even if they're marketed as porous, they're not nearly as porous as they need to be. One gardener found that her water was running right off the fabric. Her plants were hardly getting any.

Landscape fabrics aren't great for the environment, either. Many are made from artificial material, which, when they degrade over time, can damage the soil with harmful microplastics.

So, what can you do to help your plants really thrive?

Rewilding your yard is best for both you and the planet in the long run. All you have to do is plant a few native plant species. After that, they grow on their own. You can tell high water bills and useless landscape fabrics to take a hike.

Commenters were grateful to the landscaper for his sound advice. "Preach brother!" one said.

