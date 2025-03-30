Landscaper speaks out against common landscaping mistake that could come with big costs: 'Don't use'

Having a healthy garden means protecting your soil from pests, dryness, and other problems. But instead of using costly landscape fabric, there are a few options for protecting your plants while enhancing the aesthetic quality of your garden.

In a TikTok video from a podcast, Daryl (@yardfarmer.co) describes the alternatives for ground cover they like. "Don't use landscape fabric or gravel!" text on the video reads.

THE ONLY TIME I USE LANDSCAPE FABRIC: 1. Under crushed stone or flagstone patios/pathways where nothing is growing 2. When existing invasive species need to be smothered while planting out a native landscape—even so, I recommend removing the landscape fabric later on to allow the soil to go through its natural cycles! My favorite way to cover exposed soil is a diverse landscape of trees, shrubs, perennials, groundcover, and bulbs. If you need a "lawn" space, my go-tos are Buffalo Grass for full sun and Fine Fescue for part shade. Clover is a groundcover i will use around steppers in pathways—I don't typically use it as a lawn as it attracts bees which is leas praxtical for kids and pets. P.S—in a small yard, service berry or elderberry would not be understory plants. They are the understory plants in climax ecosystems. For small yards, serviceberry and elderberry would be some of the larger plants in a Utah native food forest. Currants and gooseberry can make up the understory!

"Nature doesn't like exposed soil," they explain, noting the need for some sort of ground cover, but they warn against using landscape fabric. The caption in the video explains that the only times they do use landscape fabric is when "existing invasive species need to be smothered" or under flattened patios or walkways where nothing is growing.

"The ground cover I would choose who depend very much on the aesthetics of the client," they say, suggesting fescues or clover covers. "I also love doing edible landscapes," they say. In this option, gardeners can use tiers of cover, from fruit trees to understories of serviceberries and elderberries to ground cover of strawberries. With edible landscapes, you can save money on groceries and on water with the cover trapping in moisture.

"What more could you want?" they ask.

While plants and crops do need sun, too much heat and direct sunlight can be detrimental. Shade and cover for your gardens can help water retention, lower maintenance, and decrease weeds. Especially with American households using about 320 gallons of water daily, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, cutting back water use is important. But it's also vital to choose the right kind of cover for your plants to reduce water use.

Landscape fabric can prohibit water from getting to the roots of your plants, requiring you to water more or even causing your plants to die. With natural garden covers, like fescues, clovers, or fruit, you can help reduce water usage while maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Plus, the results of native plants can be quite beautiful. Natural gardens are also more resistant to disease, attract pollinators, and require less maintenance, lowering the effects of mowing and other waste.

And with edible gardens, you can cut back on the cost of groceries. According to Statista, American households spend about $400 on fresh fruits each year.

"I put in a strawberry ground cover 2 years ago and this year I harvested 20 pails of strawberries," wrote one happy gardener in the comments.

