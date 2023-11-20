Savvy thrifter shocked after snagging valuable rug for $13 at Goodwill: ‘I can’t believe I got it before anyone else noticed’

Thrift store finds can be exciting — either for their uniqueness, the price, or both.

One Redditor managed to snag a gorgeous handmade vintage rug for just $13 at Goodwill.

Shared on the thread r/ThriftStoreHauls, the rug is a beautiful coral color with a unique floral pattern. The Redditor shared that it is a Kilim rug — high quality, flatweave rugs known for their bold, sharp patterns.

The material is so high quality that it can be used in a variety of ways, including as a rug, a wall hanging, a bag, or upholstery. Kilim rugs typically run between $200 to over $1,000 in price.

“[This] might be my white whale … I can’t believe I got it before anyone else noticed,” the Redditor wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: u/Quirkykiwi / Reddit

This Redditor isn’t the only one with a high-value thrift store find either. Others have discovered luxury cookware, unique furniture, and even high-end clothing brands.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Thrifting is a fantastic way to make sure that you’re getting the best possible deals, especially if you’re replacing your wardrobe or furnishing your apartment on a budget. Thrift stores also offer the option of finding something totally unique — either because it’s no longer sold or because it was altered by its last owner.

Plus, buying secondhand is great for the environment. American households produce almost 300 million tons of trash every year — which amounts to approximately five pounds of trash per person per day.

By buying secondhand, or even donating or selling clothing and items that you no longer want, you can help slow down this rapid rate at which still-usable items end up in landfills.

Plastic can take thousands of years to decompose in a landfill, and glass can take even longer. Even if your item does end up in a landfill someday, you can ensure that it gets as much use as possible by selling and buying at thrift stores. Plus, you never know what kind of deals you might stumble across.

Comments on the post were in awe of the find.

“This is gorgeous. Peak thrifting,” wrote one user.

“This is stunning and fits your space perfectly! Cheers!” said another.

“Score!” wrote a third user. “It’s perfection.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.