Reddit user scores a $1,500 Brooks Brothers coat for just $45 while thrifting: ‘That will never go out of style’

With winter officially in full swing, a heavier wardrobe is definitely in order. A winter coat is essential to make it through those dark, chilly nights.

Staying chic during changing seasons can be difficult, and swapping out your threads every few months can quickly take a toll on your bank account.

But one Reddit user struck gold when she found a Brooks Brothers camel hair coat at a thrift shop.

In her viral post, the thrifty shopper revealed she purchased the coat for only $45 when it retails for nearly $1,500 new. Talk about a bargain. For a tiny fraction of the original price, she managed to stay warm and stylish.

Thrifting can make your wallet happy, but it’s good for the planet, too. In addition to being an affordable way to build a unique wardrobe, it’s a sustainable way to shop for clothing.

Buying clothes second hand reduces the demand for new garments to be produced, which can help to decrease the environmental impact of the fashion industry. It also keeps old clothes out of landfills.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, textiles make up approximately 7.7% of the material sent to landfills in the United States. Clothes end up in landfills largely due to fast fashion and consumer behavior.

Fast fashion is the practice of quickly producing large quantities of inexpensive clothing to keep up with the latest trends. This often leads to clothes being worn a few times and then discarded.

Additionally, many people may throw away clothes that are no longer in fashion or no longer fit. Sending clothes to landfills has a significant environmental impact as they take a long time to decompose and also release methane, a potent plant-warming gas.

Saving money and the planet while you go on a style scavenger hunt makes thrifting clothes an easy yes.

Reddit users agreed, with one commenting, “It looks tailored to you, it’s a beautiful coat!”

Another admired the coat, writing, “Such a great find that will never go out of style.”