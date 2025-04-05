Former NBA player shares how he saves massive amounts of cash with solar panels: 'The cost savings … has been tremendous'

Former NBA player Jerome Williams, aka the Junkyard Dog, was a fan favorite in his heyday for his relentless hustle and tenacity. Now retired, he's channeled that energy to saving money on his home through solar energy.

The big man, whose career spanned nine seasons spent with four different teams, shared his experience with solar on YouTube.

After he introduces himself, Williams reveals he always thought solar was a "no-brainer." His instinct was exactly right in his telling.

"The cost savings from all the projects that I've done with solar has been tremendous," Williams reveals as the video shows his extensive panel setups on his house's roof.

That drew the attention of his NBA friends. For professional hoopers or for homeowners with more modest athletic backgrounds, Williams has the same advice.

"I encourage everybody to go out and do some sort of solar, and take advantage of some of these incentives out there, but do your homework," Williams instructs.

Wiliams notes that putting in legwork "cut the cost down tremendously" and that he reaps the rewards every month.

The Junkyard Dog's experience is in line with many homeowners who've raved about their savings after installing solar panels. Going solar is a great way to generate your own clean energy and reduce your reliance on utility companies and the grid. It also reduces our collective dirty energy use that contributes to the warming of the planet.

Williams is also right to encourage homeowners to do their own research, shop around, and get help finding the best setup for them.

To that end, EnergySage is a great place to start with an array of free tools that empower homeowners to compare quotes, research installers, and receive free advice from an energy advisor.

Williams also hits on the important move of looking into IRA incentives for putting up solar panels. Given President Trump's stated hostility to these incentives, it might behoove homeowners to act now before there's any change in their status. Changes to the IRA will require an act of Congress, however.

No matter the outcome, it's a good time to look into solar, like the Junkyard Dog and many other happy customers have.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.