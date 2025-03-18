Homeowners with solar share honest reviews after family questions savings: 'Is solar really worth it?'

"When a hurricane hits and the world around us is chaos for a few days, the last thing I care about is whether the system providing quiet power was a good deal."

It's no secret that switching to solar energy is among the best ways to reduce your home energy costs and planet-overheating pollution simultaneously.

Solar prices have dropped by about 60% since 2010, making the energy-saving technology more accessible than ever. However, many homeowners question whether solar is right for them when comparing the upfront costs and long-term savings.

In a popular Reddit post to r/TeslaSolar, one homeowner asked for advice, writing, "Is solar really worth it for us?"

The homeowner explained that their family looked into a 20-kilowatt system with four Powerwalls for about $90,000. They live in Texas, pay about $0.12 per kW for electricity, and use about 21,000 kWh annually.

Regardless of where you live or how much electricity you use, weighing your solar options before making a major household investment is crucial.

To save even more on solar panel installation, act now to take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act incentives before they potentially disappear.

President Donald Trump has indicated he plans to eliminate government subsidies for home efficiency upgrades such as solar panels. Although major changes to the IRA would require congressional action, starting your solar search now could save you thousands of dollars and offset the initial installation costs, making green energy more affordable for your family.

Many Reddit users shared their experiences and opinions in the comments section to help the original poster decide about upgrading to solar in Texas.

"We did solar and Powerwalls in Houston," one Redditor shared. "For us, ROI was not a consideration. When a hurricane hits and the world around us is chaos for a few days the last thing I care about is whether the system providing quiet power to our fans, refrigerator, internet router, car charger, and pool pump was a good deal."

"We got a Tesla Model 3 for our primary family car," someone else commented. "Charging from solar has saved us quite a bit of money."

