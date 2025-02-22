New analysis reveals the highest-rated solar panels — these companies achieved near-perfect scores

"Each scored well overall, but one of the five may be best for you depending on your home's specific needs."

Choosing which solar panels to install for your home can be overwhelming. Thanks to EnergySage, however, you no longer have to spend hours researching which option is best for you.

After reviewing thousands of options, EnergySage revealed in a new report which companies offer the best solar panels for homeowners in 2025. According to its analysis, five solar brands stood out: Maxeon, REC, Panasonic, Canadian Solar, and Jinko.

What makes these solar companies stand out among the thousands of options out there? EnergySage used rating criteria that examined performance, warranty, durability, and manufacturing. Specifically, it looked at the type of solar panels, power output, efficiency, performance in warm climates, and price.

"Maxeon offers the best solar panels based on our analysis, followed by REC, Panasonic, Canadian Solar, and Jinko," said EnergySage. "Each scored well overall, but one of the five may be best for you depending on your home's specific needs."

Maxeon came out on top because it has the most efficient panel and the longest warranty. However, the one downside is its price tag, coming in at $3.05 per watt.

For homeowners looking for a more cost-effective but high-performing option, EnergySage suggests REC Alpha Pure, which offers the best performance per penny. REC's panels also perform better in hotter climates, as they have one of the lowest temperature coefficients on the market.

"REC does the best job at balancing top-tier specs and affordability, but they fall short of Maxeon in terms of efficiency," writes EnergySage.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to decrease your home's utility bills while reducing your environmental footprint. After installation, solar panels emit no harmful gases into the atmosphere, reducing your home's planet-heating pollution.

What's more, switching to renewable forms of energy helps safeguard communities during extreme weather events that trigger power outages.

EnergySage reports that homeowners can save anywhere from $31,000 to $100,000 over the lifetime of their solar panels, depending on their area's electricity costs. To learn more about going solar, check out EnergySage's free tools for receiving estimates and comparing quotes.

