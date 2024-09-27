This company is like a solar cheat code — it can get you up to $14,000 in rebates

"Got multiple quotes, shopped around, and settled on an installer that was really local to us."

It's no secret that solar energy has the power to make our world cleaner as well as make our wallets happier. However, the many ways that one can tap into solar power can become confusing at times. Thankfully, EnergySage has us covered.

The scoop

EnergySage is like the Expedia of solar power, matching people interested in solar to the most cost-effective options for them. Whether that means providing rates for solar panels or directing you to community solar programs, EnergySage vets all companies to ensure they are legitimate and will give you the best bang for your buck.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price. … We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes," stated EnergySage President and Chief Operating Officer Charlie Hadlow.

How it's working

EnergySage works by presenting users with the best solar options by taking into account their location, whether or not they rent or own a home, if there is a homeowners association, and more. Then, with this knowledge, the website can provide users with the most cost-effective solar options and offers the services of Energy Advisors to ensure users feel confident in their clean energy choices.

Not only will EnergySage guarantee that you are not overpaying for solar energy installation or programs, but you'll also save money on your monthly utility bills. For example, Forbes recently estimated that installing a solar panel system on your home can save you up to $33,000 on electricity expenses over the system's lifetime. Companies like Arcadia can also save money on utility bills without installing solar panels.

EnergySage also has a comprehensive look into the varying costs of solar panels according to where you live, and what tax incentives and rebates exist there. You can save up to $14,000 in some states in rebates.

What's more is that switching to solar energy or any other form of clean energy (i.e., using induction stoves instead of natural gas stoves) will ultimately reduce the amount of dirty energy being produced from sources like coal and oil. EnergySage estimated that their projects prevented 440,000 tons of carbon air pollution last year.

What people are saying

EnergySage is becoming the place to explore solar energy, which makes sense given its incredible reviews. "Over one in five people looking to go solar in the United States visit EnergySage.com at least once before their installation," Hadlow stated to The Cool Down.

"It took over 2 years to find the right price, time, and installer, but our EnergySage advisor was really helpful and patient with us. Got multiple quotes, shopped around, and settled on an installer that was really local to us," read a five-star Google review, attesting to the great work being done by the company.

