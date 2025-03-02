The government wants to give you $9,000 for new solar panels — cash in before the tax credits vanish

Taking advantage of these financial incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars.

Homeowners across the U.S. can save big on solar panels if they act now. In some states, residents can receive around $9,000 in tax credits toward solar installs before these incentives go away.

The scoop

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to slash your utility bills while reducing your environmental footprint. You can save $1,500 each year after adding solar panels to your home. What's more, under the Inflation Reduction Act, you can earn a tax credit of up to 30% of installation costs, saving you thousands of dollars upfront.

In fact, Aaron Nichols, marketing and advocacy specialist at Exact Solar, told EnergySage that solar is a great "long-term choice for homeowners and business owners looking to cut energy costs and contribute to the stability of our electric grid."

To learn more about solar installs in your area, check out EnergySage's free online tools. In just a few minutes, you can receive estimates and compare quotes, making the solar transition process smooth and easy.

Taking advantage of these financial incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line. President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

How it's helping

Financial incentives are making solar energy more affordable. By taking advantage of tax credits, you can save thousands of dollars on solar installation — not to mention the thousands of dollars you'll save on utilities down the line.

For example, in states like Florida and Delaware, residents receive an average of around $9,000 in tax credits when they install solar, according to EnergySage.

By installing solar panels, you'll not only save money on energy bills but also significantly decrease your household's pollution. Cutting down on dirty energy helps reduce the amount of harmful gases causing the globe's temperatures to rise and exacerbating the climate crisis. As a result, transitioning to clean power sources, like solar energy, helps ensure a more sustainable and safe future.

Small lifestyle changes can make a big difference for the planet. Switching to clean energy, installing energy-efficient appliances, or even insulating your home are all ways you can cut down on your household's pollution and combat the climate crisis.

What everyone's saying

TCD readers across the U.S. are sharing how going solar has saved them money while protecting their homes during extreme weather.

"I live in a rural area which has power outages in the winter," wrote one Cool Down reader from Washington. "Solar is great year-round, and the battery functions as backup, prioritizing convenience over cost savings."

"I'm totally in favor of solar panels and solar paint," commented another reader.

