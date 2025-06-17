Remodeling your kitchen? You can score an $840 rebate for next-gen appliances that are safer for your family

Thinking about swapping out your gas stove for an electric one? You might score a hefty rebate, thanks to a little-known part of the Inflation Reduction Act that rewards cleaner cooking, according to Consumer Reports.

From now through 2032, the federal law is offering hundreds of dollars to households that upgrade to energy-efficient electric appliances. In some cases, the rebate could cover the entire cost of your upgrade.

The rebate is even good for induction cooktops, which are a relatively affordable option for renters or people who can't shell out thousands of dollars for a kitchen renovation.

In fact, many induction cooktops start at just $50, yet they can likely cook faster than your current stove.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction cooktops are about three times more efficient than gas stoves and can be as much as 10 times more efficient than traditional electric stoves.

The IRA includes several climate-friendly provisions to support cleaner energy and reduce methane emissions. Offering tax credits and rebates for energy-efficient upgrades is just one way it's doing that.

Induction cooktops and other electric appliances are generally better for the environment, as they don't release methane like gas appliances do. Methane is one of the most powerful heat-trapping gases responsible for rising temperatures, stronger storms, and worsening air quality.

Researchers estimate that annual gas stove usage in the United States equates to the amount of pollution 500,000 cars produce each year.

Gas appliances may also be harmful to human health. This is mainly because of the nitrogen dioxide they produce.

"Our knowledge of the health impacts of outdoor NO2 has grown dramatically in the last 10 years, and we have found that it is much more of a health risk than perhaps we previously thought," Josiah Kephart, an assistant professor in the department of environmental and occupational health at Drexel University, told Scientific American.

Kephart added that indoor exposure to NO2 is just as hazardous.

By swapping out your gas appliances for electric ones, like induction cooktops, you could make your kitchen safer for your family and the environment, plus get some money back through the IRA.

The IRA offers rebates of up to $840 for an electric cooking appliance upgrade. If you need to update your electric panel for your new appliances, you could get up to $4,000 in rebates.

While the IRA's generous rebates can incentivize people to make the switch from gas to electric, these benefits may not be around forever. President Donald Trump's administration has pushed to dismantle policies on vehicle emissions and scale back clean energy tax credits.

If you want to take advantage of IRA tax breaks and credits, now is the best time, as there's no guarantee they'll be around in the future.

