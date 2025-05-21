Celebrity chef cancels appliance order after discovering next-gen kitchen tech: 'I was converted after two days'

"I've never been into having electric stovetops ever in my life."

It didn't take long for renowned Australian chef Tony Howell to say goodbye to gas stoves and embrace induction cooking.

He saw the benefits and was ready to make the switch after just two days.

"I've always been a gas man," he said in a chat with YouTube channel Energy Consumers Australia (@energyconsumersaustralia).

"I've never been into having electric stovetops ever in my life. I literally finished on the second day," he said. Miming a phone call, he added, "'Mate, you gotta do me a favor. Cancel the gas order. I'm going to get an induction.' So I was converted after two days."

Other home cooks in the video were equally on board, citing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and how easy they are to cook on and clean as reasons to convert.

What are induction stoves?

Induction stoves are a super-efficient way of cooking. They work by generating a rapidly shifting magnetic field on the stovetop.

When an iron pan is placed on top, the magnetic force causes the pan itself to heat up. This leaves the stove surface cool to the touch soon after the pan is removed.

Why are induction stoves important?

Howell isn't the only one who loves cooking on an induction stove. Plenty of other chefs appreciate how evenly they cook and how quickly they apply heat.

Induction stoves also provide a high level of control over the amount of heat being put out. Pro chef Grant Crilly went through it in an interview with Forbes.

"Have you ever wanted fluffy eggs? Crispy eggs? Smooth eggs? Or something in between? Have you ever had trouble doing those things because you couldn't quite dial it in?" Crilly asked. "With this technology, you can literally dial in your preferred perfection. … You can lay down a fillet of salmon, a New York steak, or a chicken breast and set a time and temperature and walk away."

Besides the clear cooking quality improvement, turning off the gas also means avoiding filling your home's air with harmful chemicals.

How do induction stoves help with energy efficiency?

Induction is a big departure from both traditional electrical resistance stoves and gas stoves.

They both generate their own heat and then transfer some of it to the pan, but there's a lot of energy lost in that transfer. Gas stoves are able to transfer about 40% of their energy into heat, but induction stoves are closer to 90% efficient, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

This translates into monthly savings on utility bills since you're using so much less energy. Those savings alone can help pay off the cost of upgrading to induction, but there's even more help available for the investment.

The Inflation Reduction Act can provide homeowners with an extra $840 towards the cost of an induction stove.

Just keep in mind that this incentive might be axed, as President Donald Trump has stated he wants to eliminate the subsidies. It would take an act of Congress to do so, but it's still best to take advantage of it while you can.

Aside from budgetary concerns, sometimes a major upgrade like a stove isn't an option for renters. Luckily, plug-in induction pads are available for as little as $50.

