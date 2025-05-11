Home cook shares surprising takeaways after swapping gas stove for futuristic alternative: 'I was wrong'

"The cleanup alone is just night and day."

One home cook's experience with a cutting-edge kitchen swap is sparking conversation online — and showing how simple upgrades can lead to big benefits.

In a recent Reddit post on the r/inductioncooking subreddit, a user shared their experience of recently buying a home with an electric stove. Dissatisfied with the stove, the user asked the Reddit community if they should switch to a gas or induction stove.

The community, pulling from personal testimonies and technical experience, provided an almost unanimous answer: Go for the induction stove.

"I've always been a gas cooking fan but I recently moved into a new house with an electric stove and I love the easy clean up. I hate the slow heat up times and inconsistent cooking," said the original author of the post. "I'm on the fence about converting to gas or going induction."

Later, the user added an update, sharing they bought an induction stove and were pleasantly surprised by its efficiency. Citing both the speed of cooking and precision of the stove, the user was happy to report their switch.

Companies like Copper are even offering induction stoves that plug into regular power outlets and have battery storage, allowing them to function during power outages.

And the technical benefits of induction stoves are not the only reason this change was a positive one. With no open flames or gas pollution, induction cooking eliminates indoor air pollution concerns tied to gas stoves and can reduce your home's overall pollution output.

By making their next stove an induction unit, consumers will not only experience health benefits but will also cut their gas costs.

Commenters on the post were ecstatic to voice their opinions with the OP, sharing their own testimonies and advocating for the switch to the induction side.

"I made an involuntary switch to induction when I moved to my new house and I expected to hate it," said one user. "I was wrong, induction is THE BEST. I would never voluntarily switch back to gas after having induction."

"I had gas all my adult life until recently, when my husband and I decided that the environmental and health issues associated with natural gas led us to switch to induction," another user commented. "I worried that I would miss cooking with gas, but I haven't missed it at all. And I every time I read an article about the potential health risks associated with it I breathe an extra sigh of relief."

"Go induction, 100 %. We had induction, moved and went gas, and regret it every day. The cleanup alone is just night and day," another user said. "We cook a lot and aren't neat cooks... the gas cooktop gets icky so quickly. Induction, just wipe it down! I can't wait until I can justify a swap back to induction."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.