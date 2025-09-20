Officials issue ban on seemingly harmless trees that cause major problems: 'Prohibits the importation, transport, and sale'

Not everyone is happy about the new rules.

Alaska is stepping up efforts to protect its landscapes and wildlife by banning two invasive ornamental trees that have become a growing problem, per the Alaska Beacon.

"This quarantine prohibits the importation, transport, and sale within the state of these two trees and their parts," Division of Agriculture Director Bryan Scoresby said in a statement. "Many agencies continue to pursue control measures with the goal of eliminating these invasive trees. With this quarantine, the flow of trees into Alaska will stop, making this goal more attainable."

The statewide quarantine, which went into effect Sept. 1, extends a local ban first put in place in Anchorage in 2017. Officials say the fast-spreading Prunus species have crowded out native vegetation such as birch and spruce, disrupted food webs, and even put moose at risk — the trees' berries can cause cyanide poisoning in the animals.

The concern isn't just over wildlife. The trees may also spread plant diseases including black knot, recently detected on chokecherry trees at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Left unchecked, these pathogens could threaten healthy native forests across the state.

Removing invasive species helps protect ecosystems, ensuring that native plants and animals can thrive. For communities, that means healthier forests, better habitat for moose and birds, and more resilient green spaces for future generations. The ban also supports ongoing efforts by volunteers and officials in cities such as Anchorage and Fairbanks who have been working to remove invasive trees and plant native species.

Not everyone is happy about the new rules. Some homeowners have enjoyed these trees for their flowers and berries, and there's concern about the cost and effort of removing them from yards. Experts suggest replacing them with native alternatives that provide similar beauty — without the ecological downsides. Programs that offer free or discounted native seedlings could also help ease the transition.

By curbing invasive species, Alaska is taking a proactive step toward healthier forests and a cleaner, safer future for people and nature.

