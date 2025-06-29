Officials issue warning about devastating new threat lurking in city's trees: 'We're going to let nature take its course'

When natural systems break down, it's harder for communities to sustain clean air, water, and resilient food supplies.

A destructive invader is threatening Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the city's trees may pay the price. Officials are sounding the alarm about the emerald ash borer, a beetle blamed for wiping out ash tree populations across the country, according to 40/29 News.

What's happening?

City crews in Fayetteville are mapping out local ash trees to prepare for the beetle's expected spread.

Though ash trees make up less than 2% of Fayetteville's tree cover, urban forester John Scott told 40/29 News that their loss could still be felt.

Officials are identifying which trees can be saved, particularly those in high-traffic areas, and which might be left alone.

"We're going to let nature take its course," Scott said of trees in remote areas.

The emerald ash borer kills by burrowing beneath bark and cutting off a tree's nutrients and water supply, causing it to die in just a few years.

Why is this threat concerning?

Invasive species such as the emerald ash borer disrupt entire ecosystems by outcompeting native plants and animals for space and resources.

That ecological imbalance disrupts food chains, weakens biodiversity, and threatens public health through declining air quality and reduced disease resistance.

Without ash trees, neighborhoods can become more exposed to extreme heat, air quality can suffer, and local food systems can falter as pollinators lose crucial habitat.

The financial burden of removing and replacing trees often falls on homeowners and city budgets, further stressing communities.

More than an environmental issue, the spread of invasive species delays progress toward a safer, cleaner future.

When natural systems break down, it's harder for communities to sustain clean air, water, and resilient food supplies.

What can I do to help?

Residents can help by watching for bark splitting, thinning leaves, and heavy woodpecker activity, all possible signs of emerald ash borer infestation, and reporting them to officials.

More broadly, prioritizing native species is one of the most effective ways to protect local ecosystems.

Native plants require less water, offer food and shelter to wildlife, and help limit the spread of invasive pests.

Homeowners are replacing traditional lawns with native prairies and pollinator-friendly gardens, slashing maintenance costs and boosting biodiversity.

One Minnesota homeowner replaced overgrown shrubs with a thriving native plant garden, welcoming pollinators and reducing yard maintenance.

In another case, a Reddit user in Washington's Puget Sound removed invasive blackberry and knotweed, replanting with native wildflowers to restore habitat and biodiversity.

