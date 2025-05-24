Lawmakers vote overwhelmingly to ban plant species destroying local landscapes: 'I don't know how we'll ever get rid of them'

"I am glad the state has taken a step to stop the spread of invasive plants and protect our natural ecosystem."

Missouri lawmakers have voted 124-19 to ban the sale, purchase, importation, and exportation of invasive plants that are harmful to the state's native species.

According to St. Louis Public Radio, those plants include "climbing euonymus, all varieties of Japanese honeysuckle, sericea lespedeza, perilla mint, burning bush, and Callery pear."

Invasive species are not native to the area, and although not all non-native plants are invasive, when they are, they grow out of control, making it difficult for native plants to obtain the nutrients they need to survive. In extreme cases, they can even go extinct.

The plants that will be banned are "choking out native plants and causing issues for ecosystems and landowners," per St. Louis Public Radio.

Many of these plants have already thrived in the state. Rep. Bruce Sassmann said to STLPR, "I don't know how we'll ever get rid of them."

Sassmann believes this bill will help stop the invasive plants from spreading to the rest of the state.

Invasive plant species can be extremely costly to remove, and some can even carry parasites that can hurt humans and animals.

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association wanted perilla mint to be included in the ban because "it can kill cows," per St. Louis Public Radio.

The ban will take effect on Jan. 1, 2029, to give nursery owners time to restock with plants that are not invasive to the state.

By banning these plants, the state can avoid harm to the economy, environment, and health.

Native plants, on the other hand, are better for the environment and your wallet. They require less water, pesticides, and fertilizers, which will save you money. These plants also attract pollinators, which, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are vital to the food humans eat. Of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products, 80% require pollination.

Rewilding your yard is not just beneficial for these reasons, but it can also be more beautiful than a traditional monoculture lawn.

Senator Mike Bernskoetter said in a press release, "I am glad the state has taken a step to stop the spread of invasive plants and protect our natural ecosystem in Missouri."

