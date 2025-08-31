Home cook shares honest thoughts after putting next-gen stove to test: 'This thing is so well made'

Upgrading your kitchen appliances can be scary — how do you know what works well and what doesn't?

Home cook Emma (@emma.reviews) took to TikTok to make the review video she wished existed when she was shopping for a new stove.

In her video, Emma explained that she had initially wanted a "prominent gas stove" to be the centerpiece of her kitchen, but she ended up going with the AGA Elise induction stove, which she reviewed in her video.

Emma said that there wasn't a ton of information on induction stoves out there when she was shopping for a new stove, which made it hard to find one that would look good in her more traditional-styled kitchen.

The AGA Elise was the exception, though. It features a ceramic glass induction cooktop surface with five burners and beautiful cruciform knobs that give the stove a more traditional feel.

"This thing is so well made and so durable. … It retains heat so well," Emma said. "The stove top is so incredibly easy and simple to clean. You just wipe it down because it's induction," she continued.

The ease of cooking and cleanup for induction stoves has convinced many home cooks to switch from gas.

You can boil water on an induction stove in as little as 90 seconds, as an executive chef from Zwilling demonstrated. Induction stoves also keep the kitchen much cooler than gas stoves, which is a huge benefit for the warmer seasons. As Emma noted, cleaning the stove is beyond simple, too, as the cooktop surface is a flat top ceramic glass.

Gas stoves emit a ton of indoor gas pollution harmful to lung and respiratory health, whereas induction stoves avoid the issue entirely because they are powered by electricity instead of dirty fossil fuels like gas.

More people switching to induction stoves could help significantly reduce global dependence on dirty fuel sources, which release heat-trapping gases when burned that contribute to rising global temperatures. Upgrading to an induction stove could help keep the planet cooler while improving indoor air quality.

Currently, some induction stove models qualify for federal incentives available, which will remain available until the end of 2025.

Low-income households can save 100% on the cost of installing an induction range, whereas moderate-income households can save up to 50%.

"Beautiful stove," one commenter complimented.

"We just got our delivered yesterday and this was so comforting," another user said.

"Mine just got delivered today!" a third commenter said excitedly.

