Pro chef reveals the kitchen upgrade that makes clean-up unbelievably quick: 'I have a solution to all that scrubbing'

One pro chef on YouTube has identified an easier way to make cleaning up after you cook — and while you cook — faster than ever.

"If you're like me, sometimes it feels like it takes longer to clean up than it did to cook the entire dinner," said chef Ann Marie of Designer Appliances (@DesignerAppliances). "The grates, the oil, the spill, the splatter. It feels endless, and I know tomorrow night's dinner is going to be exactly the same. I have a solution to all that scrubbing."

An induction stovetop.

"Induction has a flat glass surface. So no grates or burners to remove," she said. "One piece of smooth glass, just like wiping down a kitchen counter. Easy."

When you "cook up a storm" and spills happen, cleaning is simple with induction: let the cooktop cool, wipe it down with a damp cloth, polish it, and you're done.

Beyond cleanliness, induction stoves solve many dangerous problems of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, anyone transitioning to induction can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

However, the recent One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate many energy-related tax credits by the end of 2025, so it's important to act soon to potentially save thousands on a new heat pump, electric vehicle chargers, and more.

Induction stoves also cook faster and are more cost-effective than gas stoves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

For renters or homeowners who can't afford a major upgrade, plug-in induction burners are an excellent option, starting at just $50.

Innovative home hacks like this simplify daily life and help residents save money on energy and water bills, making homes and communities more resilient to increasing extreme weather events. Some examples include net-zero housing communities, climate-resilient homes, and energy-conscious smart home upgrades.

"We know buying appliances can be overwhelming," the chef said in the video. "We don't want to make the wrong choice, and you don't want to miss out on what's possible."

Elsewhere on the internet, induction fans are sharing additional stovetop cleaning advice.

"Pumice stone and a cleaner," one Redditor said in the r/cleaningtips subreddit. "I'm a head housekeeper at [a] hotel with the same stovetops, and it's like magic."

For more climate-conscious kitchen tips, check out these stories on how to deep-clean your air fryer, green kitchen cleaning staples, and more pro chef tips.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



