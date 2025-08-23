Some US homeowners can get up to 100% off brand-new appliances with government incentives — here's how much you can collect for a next-gen stove

Changes are coming with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; even under this new legislation, however, homeowners can still take advantage of government incentives.

According to The New York Times, the Inflation Reduction Act was the biggest climate bill in U.S. history. By the end of 2025, though, many of its tax credits will be eliminated.

Upgrading your home and taking advantage of these credits sooner rather than later could mean saving thousands of dollars.

Shoppers who act fast can still make eco-friendly updates and save because many of the clean appliance rebates from the IRA are still available. One of the most attractive rebates to take advantage of is the induction stove tax credit.

The size of the credit is based on household income. Low-income households could get 100% of their costs covered after installing an induction range, but savings can be significant across the board.

"Moderate-income households (essentially everyone else who is eligible for the rebates) could get up to 50% of their costs covered," the Times explained. Eligible households can save up to $840 on an Energy Star-approved induction cooktop or range.

Unlike gas stoves, induction burners do not emit harmful pollutants indoors. So, switching to an induction stove is an easy, affordable way to improve indoor air quality.

Gas ranges have been linked to increased respiratory problems such as asthma, according to research published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Induction stoves aren't just better for air quality, though. They're also more practical and user-friendly, as they cook food faster, conserve energy, and are easier to clean.

Induction converts say they save time and energy in the kitchen, which is a win for consumers and the environment. Reducing household energy consumption helps decrease the amount of harmful heat-trapping gases entering the atmosphere.

For renters or those who want to test drive induction burners, there are options for switching to induction.

Plug-in induction burners are a great way to try induction without a kitchen renovation or committing to a new stove. They are also affordable, with prices starting around $50.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.