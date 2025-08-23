  • Home Home

Some US homeowners can get up to 100% off brand-new appliances with government incentives — here's how much you can collect for a next-gen stove

They come with multiple benefits.

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

Changes are coming with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; even under this new legislation, however, homeowners can still take advantage of government incentives.

According to The New York Times, the Inflation Reduction Act was the biggest climate bill in U.S. history. By the end of 2025, though, many of its tax credits will be eliminated.

Upgrading your home and taking advantage of these credits sooner rather than later could mean saving thousands of dollars.

Shoppers who act fast can still make eco-friendly updates and save because many of the clean appliance rebates from the IRA are still available. One of the most attractive rebates to take advantage of is the induction stove tax credit.

The size of the credit is based on household income. Low-income households could get 100% of their costs covered after installing an induction range, but savings can be significant across the board.

"Moderate-income households (essentially everyone else who is eligible for the rebates) could get up to 50% of their costs covered," the Times explained. Eligible households can save up to $840 on an Energy Star-approved induction cooktop or range.

Unlike gas stoves, induction burners do not emit harmful pollutants indoors. So, switching to an induction stove is an easy, affordable way to improve indoor air quality.

Gas ranges have been linked to increased respiratory problems such as asthma, according to research published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

Induction stoves aren't just better for air quality, though. They're also more practical and user-friendly, as they cook food faster, conserve energy, and are easier to clean.

Induction converts say they save time and energy in the kitchen, which is a win for consumers and the environment. Reducing household energy consumption helps decrease the amount of harmful heat-trapping gases entering the atmosphere.

What factor would make you most likely to get an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Faster cook time ⏱️

Cleaner air when cooking 😷

Government incentives 🇺🇸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For renters or those who want to test drive induction burners, there are options for switching to induction.

Plug-in induction burners are a great way to try induction without a kitchen renovation or committing to a new stove. They are also affordable, with prices starting around $50.

