Chef demonstrates incredible features of next-gen stovetop: 'You'll never watch your water boil again'

A watched pot never boils — at least on a gas-powered stovetop. However, that old saying doesn't exactly ring true on an induction hob. Feel free to watch away — your water will boil in mere seconds.

In a recent TikTok for the cooking brand Zwilling, the brand's executive chef, Bernard Janssen, demonstrated how quickly a pot of water boils on an induction stovetop. In the video, Janssen boils two cups of cold water in a stainless steel pan. After turning his induction stovetop on high, the once-chilly water boils in just 90 seconds.

"Induction cooking is so efficient, you'll never watch your water boil again," the video caption reads.

It's actually proven that induction stoves have faster water-boiling capabilities than gas-powered cooktops. In an official test, Consumer Reports found induction cooktops can boil water 20% to 40% faster than gas cooktops.

During the demonstration, Janssen also highlights a major safety perk of induction cooking: no more burns from accidentally touching the element. In the video, the chef puts his hand directly next to the boiling pot while the stove is on high. Even as the water is at a rolling boil, the chef's palm isn't burned.

That's because induction stoves use a magnetic field that only heats compatible pots and pans. Your hand or a kitchen towel won't activate the magnetic field, almost eliminating cooking fire hazards and accidental burns.

Aside from boiling water quickly, induction stovetops have a wide range of benefits — especially for the planet. Induction stoves are a key way to reduce your daily pollution output as they don't produce air-polluting chemicals. Gas stoves, on the other hand, produce harmful nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde while cooking. These pollutants contribute to planetary warming and are proven to cause human health impacts. A 2022 study found that 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the United States are attributable to gas stove use.

What's more, you'll also save on your bills. According to the Department of Energy, induction appliances are up to three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves. This improved performance can leave you with more affordable monthly bills and cleaner air in your home.

And imagine what you can do with all the time you'll save boiling pasta water.

