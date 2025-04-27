  • Home Home

Homeowner seeks honest reviews of replacing gas stove with induction: 'Has anyone had any experience switching and hated it or loved it?'

"I went from gas to induction."

by Jamie Speka
"I went from gas to induction."

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner planning to refurbish their kitchen questioned whether to purchase a new gas or induction stove. The responses gave an obvious solution that induction stoves are the way to go.

"I've been hearing a good amount of people say induction has been great for them," the original poster wrote in the subreddit r/Appliances. "Has anyone had any experience switching and hated it or loved it?"

Overwhelmingly, Redditors supported the OP's turn to an induction stove.

"I went from gas to induction," commented one user. "My only thought is why the heck did I wait so long."

They further explained that while there are many advantages to switching to induction, four were overarching: It's easy to clean, it's faster than a gas stove, it doesn't heat up the kitchen, and there are no noxious gas fumes.

To expand on that last point, the health impacts of gas stoves on homeowners are well documented. Scientific American explained that among the most worrying chemicals emitted from gas stoves is nitrogen dioxide. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Decades worth of studies have revealed the negative health impacts of nitrogen dioxide, including increased odds of child respiratory illnesses, among other negative factors. Indeed, Scientific American laid out that one of the ways to reduce these impacts is by switching to an induction range.

Gas stoves' negative impacts do not just include their propensity to cause indoor air pollution. They also have a propensity to leak, and drilling activity for the fuel they require can cause environmental degradation. 

The Global Action Plan wrote that what's burned through gas stoves "contributes to ground-level ozone pollution, affecting sensitive vegetation and ecosystems that are particularly harmful during the growing season." 

It also explained that "gas hobs leak methane even when switched off, contributing millions of tonnes of additional greenhouse gases."

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

Healthier indoor air 🏠

Superior cooking results 🍳

Helping the planet 🌎

I wouldn't buy an induction stove 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One commenter did bring up three things they said gas can handle that induction can't but said they still switched to induction and keep a gas grill for those situations. 

"At this point there are only 3 things that gas does better than induction: Charring a pepper over an open flame, supporting a round bottom wok, aggressive constant 'tossing' while sauteing," they said.

"... Those 3 things were all important to me, but I decided to switch anyway. The list of things that induction does better than gas is too long to list and generally more meaningful, not to mention the air quality/toxin/health of your family part, and the reduced ventilation requirements."

To reduce the negative effects on your health and the planet, induction stoves are the way to go. They can help to reduce your utility bills simply by using electricity instead of gas, and appliances like Copper's Charlie induction range can qualify for federal incentives

The recommendations for induction stoves in the comment section are endless. 

"Induction is way superior to gas or radiant electric," wrote one. "There's no comparison."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x