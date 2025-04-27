Homeowner seeks honest reviews of replacing gas stove with induction: 'Has anyone had any experience switching and hated it or loved it?'

A homeowner planning to refurbish their kitchen questioned whether to purchase a new gas or induction stove. The responses gave an obvious solution that induction stoves are the way to go.

"I've been hearing a good amount of people say induction has been great for them," the original poster wrote in the subreddit r/Appliances. "Has anyone had any experience switching and hated it or loved it?"

Overwhelmingly, Redditors supported the OP's turn to an induction stove.

"I went from gas to induction," commented one user. "My only thought is why the heck did I wait so long."

They further explained that while there are many advantages to switching to induction, four were overarching: It's easy to clean, it's faster than a gas stove, it doesn't heat up the kitchen, and there are no noxious gas fumes.

To expand on that last point, the health impacts of gas stoves on homeowners are well documented. Scientific American explained that among the most worrying chemicals emitted from gas stoves is nitrogen dioxide.

Decades worth of studies have revealed the negative health impacts of nitrogen dioxide, including increased odds of child respiratory illnesses, among other negative factors. Indeed, Scientific American laid out that one of the ways to reduce these impacts is by switching to an induction range.

Gas stoves' negative impacts do not just include their propensity to cause indoor air pollution. They also have a propensity to leak, and drilling activity for the fuel they require can cause environmental degradation.

The Global Action Plan wrote that what's burned through gas stoves "contributes to ground-level ozone pollution, affecting sensitive vegetation and ecosystems that are particularly harmful during the growing season."

It also explained that "gas hobs leak methane even when switched off, contributing millions of tonnes of additional greenhouse gases."

One commenter did bring up three things they said gas can handle that induction can't but said they still switched to induction and keep a gas grill for those situations.

"At this point there are only 3 things that gas does better than induction: Charring a pepper over an open flame, supporting a round bottom wok, aggressive constant 'tossing' while sauteing," they said.

"... Those 3 things were all important to me, but I decided to switch anyway. The list of things that induction does better than gas is too long to list and generally more meaningful, not to mention the air quality/toxin/health of your family part, and the reduced ventilation requirements."

To reduce the negative effects on your health and the planet, induction stoves are the way to go. They can help to reduce your utility bills simply by using electricity instead of gas, and appliances like Copper's Charlie induction range can qualify for federal incentives.

The recommendations for induction stoves in the comment section are endless.

"Induction is way superior to gas or radiant electric," wrote one. "There's no comparison."

