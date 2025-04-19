The government wants to give you $2,000 for this cutting-edge appliance — here's how it could make your kitchen safer

"It's been a really joyful experience to be able to cook with her."

A revolutionary new appliance is making it easier than ever to upgrade your kitchen — and thanks to new government incentives, you could save up to $2,000 in the process.

Meet Charlie, the first-ever induction range with built-in battery storage from Copper. Unlike most electric stoves, Charlie plugs into a standard outlet, so there's no need for expensive electrical upgrades or delays.

This is big news for your health and your wallet. Gas stoves can release harmful pollution into your home, including methane, benzene, and carbon monoxide — even when turned off.

These pollutants have been linked to higher asthma risk in children and greater exposure to cancer-causing chemicals.

Induction stoves from brands such as Copper offer a safer and more affordable solution.

Since they heat the pan instead of the cooktop surface, they stay cool to the touch and don't release toxic gases. Charlie's built-in battery even keeps your stove working during power outages.

Induction stoves cook faster and more efficiently than gas, using less energy while delivering precise temperature control.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to 30% off the cost of an induction range such as Charlie. Plus, if you replace a gas stove and meet certain income guidelines, you could qualify for an additional $840 rebate.

These incentives may not last forever. President Donald Trump has consistently said he wants to eliminate them.

While major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, taking advantage now could be worth thousands of dollars.

This is more than a smart home upgrade; it's also a win for the planet. Cleaner indoor air and fewer dirty energy sources mean healthier homes and reduced pollution.

It's one of many changes, along with upgrading to electric heat pumps or applying for appliance rebates, helping Americans electrify their homes and shrink their carbon footprints.

Charlie is already winning praise from users. "It's so intuitive," one buyer said in a review.

Another shared, "We chose Charlie because it let us install an induction range without the considerable cost, inconvenience, and delay of upgrading our electrical system."

One user added, "It's been a really joyful experience to be able to cook with her."

Of course, not everyone is looking for a major kitchen upgrade. For those who aren't or can't (such as renters), buying a portable induction cooktop is a great option. While these plug-in stovetops don't qualify for the 30% incentives, many start at just $50.

