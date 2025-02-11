  • Tech Tech

Researchers make stunning discovery that shatters previous conceptions of ozone levels: 'Detrimental impacts on human health'

"This study updates how we understand [ozone] pollution."

by Beth Newhart
"This study updates how we understand [ozone] pollution."

Photo Credit: iStock

A team of researchers from China has determined that ozone pollution in the winter has started reaching levels previously only seen in the warm summer months. 

What's happening?

A new report from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University showed that alkene pollution from local petrochemical industries in China is causing higher than usual levels of ozone pollution. 

This has traditionally been an issue only when strong solar radiation is present in warm weather, but the researchers recorded alarming levels on cold January days. 

"Ground-level ozone (O3) pollution has attracted public attention in the past decades due to its detrimental impacts on human health, vegetation growth, and climate change," the authors said in the report. 

Why is it important?

Alkenes are volatile chemical compounds that can be formed as a byproduct of oil and natural gas production. They contribute to air pollution that can be dangerous to human health and the environment, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Tropospheric, or ground level ozone, is not emitted directly into the air, but is created by chemical reactions between oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds. This happens when pollutants emitted by cars, power plants, industrial boilers, refineries, chemical plants, and other sources chemically react in the presence of sunlight," the EPA says on its website. 

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

Reducing ozone pollution has been a major focus of environmentalists for several decades, and thankfully, we are on the road to repairing the holes in the ozone layer.

This was made possible because people listened to scientists' warnings, and government officials all over the world came together to ban the harmful chemicals causing the worst of the damage.

What's being done about it?

The researchers said that the pollution problem can be tackled if we are able to reduce alkene levels, specifically during early afternoon hours. They determined that this is the most effective time of day to achieve significant reductions.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This study updates how we understand O3 pollution, proving that intense O3 formation can occur in cold, low-light conditions," said Jin Yang and Yangzong Zeren, co-authors of the study. "Our findings complement conventional views and call for targeted action in industrial regions."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x